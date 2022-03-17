epaselect epa09760398 Authorities present former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez (C) at the Special Forces headquarters after his capture in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 15 February 2022. Hernandez has been captured after the United States requested his arrest and extradition on drug charges. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

The decision was announced on the Twitter account of the Central American country’s judicial authority.

“We are going to file an appeal to try to avoid extradition,” Felix Avila, a defense attorney for Hernandez, told journalists outside the court.

U.S. authorities charged that the right-wing former leader participated in a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022. Hernandez, 53, is also accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution, and carrying, using, or aiding and abetting the use of weapons.

Hernandez, who was replaced as president in January by leftist Xiomara Castro after eight years in office, has denied any wrongdoing.

He has been in custody since mid-February when he was arrested after a dramatic stake-out that saw him holed up in his home surrounded by police. He emerged hours later, pledging to cooperate with authorities.

By Gustavo Palencia

