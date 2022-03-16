South Africa

Model-making entrepreneur looks to scale up miniature enterprise

Model-making artist Hendrick Chebanga hard at work in his Hammanskraal workshop. (Photo: GroundUp)
By Adel Van Niekerk
16 Mar 2022
Artist Hendrick Chebanga has made a variety of replicas for local and international clients and has high hopes for expanding his business. 

Hendrick Chebanga, who lives in Hammanskraal outside Pretoria, has been making model cars since he was a child. Today this is both his art and his business. DM

