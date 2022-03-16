epa09061502 Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with his daughter Gabriella pose for photographers during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain, 08 March 2021. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was due to be released on 07 March after serving a five year jail term in Iran for alleged spying, a claim which she denies. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Earlier on Wednesday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters that aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another British-Iranian dual national Anousheh Ashouri were heading to Tehran airport to leave Iran.

“She (Zaghari-Ratcliffe) was handed over to the British team after being transferred to the International Imam Khomeini Airport this morning,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iranian media did not say whether Ashouri had also been handed over to the British team.

Fars news agency said “The British government paid its $530 million debt to Tehran before her release”.

While the British and Iranian governments have said there is no connection between the debt and the case of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Iranian state media in 2021 reported unidentified Iranian officials saying she would be freed once the debt was paid.

Iran’s clerical rulers say Britain owes the money that Iran’s Shah paid up front for 1,750 Chieftain tanks and other vehicles, almost none of which were eventually delivered after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 toppled the U.S.-backed leader.

