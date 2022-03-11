Newsdeck

ENERGY RETHINK

EU plans to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, says Von der Leyen

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
By Reuters
11 Mar 2022
The European Union should stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, adding that she would propose a plan for doing so in mid-May.

“Proposal for a RePowerEU plan to phase out our dependencies on Russian fossil fuels by 2027,” she wrote on Twitter as EU leaders met in Versailles to discuss the issue.

