A Polish Air Force MIG-29 fighter jet performs during the annual air show in the second and final day of the Radom International Airshow at Radom's Sadkow Airport in Radom, Poland, on 27 August 2017. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Jacek Turczyk POLAND OUT)

US legislators pushed President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other Nato and eastern European countries after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The authorities of the Republic of Poland … are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America,” the ministry said.

“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes,” it said in a statement.

Poland is supporting Kyiv with defensive weapons, but has said it would not send jets to Ukraine as it is not a direct party to the conflict between Ukraine – which is not a Nato ally – and Russia.

“Any decisions on delivering offensive weapons have to be taken by the entire Nato and on a unanimous basis,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday during a joint news conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

“This is why we are ready to give all of our fleet of jet fighters to Ramstein, but we are not ready to make any moves on our own because, as I said, we are not party to this war,” he added.