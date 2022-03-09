The walls appear to be closing in on the media industry, with talent, resources and morale obliterated. Audience attention is shifting to digital platforms, advertising is drying up and, with financial interests and the machinations of political players, trust in the media has been obliterated.

Just last week, reports came out that eMedia was retrenching about 50 staff from its Cape Town office, which has produced polished shows for NewsLink (eNCA) and eTV news. This is after the company reportedly informed staff that its news viewership numbers were not bringing in numbers comparable with sports and reality television. News has seldom brought in the same numbers as sport. If only, in the real world, audiences paid more attention to news.

Print media is similarly teetering on the abyss. A decade ago, print boasted teams of subeditors, chief subs, production editors and even proofreaders – currently a luxury – casting a final eye on the product before it reached the editor’s desk. Now, cringe creeps into too many stories. It goes far beyond the typos: it also means sloppy, sensational reports about 10 live, yet mysteriously missing, babies born to one mother in Tembisa, and deferential television interviews with the suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, the day before his court appearance for fraud.

Against the background of a sector under fire, and the fallout of the pandemic, comes the latest State of the Newsroom report by the University of the Witwatersrand.

It reflects on the industry’s bleak financial state, while revealing promising signs that journalism is resilient and more important to democracy than ever – it’s innovating, adapting to its environment and still telling stories.

After two years of the pandemic, the report strikes an optimistic tone, noting that there are hints of resurgence – despite an estimated 700 jobs being lost to the industry owing to the fallout of Covid, ruinous pay cuts and retrenchments.

It acknowledges that while journalism faces many troubles, including declining numbers of newspaper readers and free-to-air TV news audiences (on some channels), police harassment and ethical lapses, it is a sector noted for excellence.

Dr Dinesh Balliah, the acting director of the Wits Centre for Journalism, notes in her preface that at the end of last year, two journalists were awarded Nobel peace prizes for efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace: Maria Ressa (co-founder and CEO of Rappler) and Dmitry Muratov (editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta).

Balliah said journalism is not in decline, as many suggest: “It is in unprecedented demand – but how to fund it remains the burning question. The trust deficit in the relationship between journalists and audiences remains a significant threat to the viability of media businesses, and to the relevance of the media in society. Without this trust, the relationship does not exist.”

Lead researcher and editor of the report, Alan Finlay, breaks down the report into three topics: the impact of Covid-19 on the media; the difficult terrain of data and data governance, and how South African media should be reorientating themselves to a local data narrative; and what media practitioners thought of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) report on media ethics.

“It is common conversation by now how the lockdown shredded the print media – with many pointing to the impact on the magazine trade and on community newspapers.”

He says several well-known magazine titles were shut down by magazine giants Media24, Associated Media Publishing ,and Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers in 2020, while a number of local newspapers were either mothballed or amalgamated.

“By the end of the year [2020], at least 10 local papers had been terminated in one way or another – a blow to community news and accountability in towns and smaller cities, arguably where they are needed the most.”

Finlay says even though the media did good work, especially during the early stages of the pandemic, it was a deceptive year, with record television audiences during the first month of hard lockdown. SABC3 News, in particular, showed a surge in viewership, with a sharp increase of 65%.

“But audience levels, perhaps because of news fatigue, quickly returned to their downward trend for some free-to-air stations. By the end of the year, the top primetime news slots on e.tv and SABC3 attracted around half of their 2016 audience numbers.”

It’s not all bad news, as former Sanef executive director Kate Skinner reminds, pointing out to the “counter trends of innovations and improvements in the quality of news and reporting, especially on health topics”, the courageous leap into print by Daily Maverick, and News24 seizing the spike in internet audiences as the introduction moment to put content behind a paywall.

Internet traffic rocketed under lockdown, with traffic to some news sites reported to have increased by about 72%. TV audiences also spiked, with the SABC recording a 40% increase in isiZulu TV news and a 60% increase for the isiXhosa TV news slot soon after the National State of Disaster was declared.

There was also world-class reporting, particularly from small donor-funded operations such as Bhekisisa, Health-e News and Spotlight, partnerships between diverse media organisations, innovative use of technology and an exploration of data journalism.

However, they raised concerns about the spike in the number of reported incidents of assault, harassment and other aggression by police, noting that in 2019, only two such incidents were reported, but in 2020, 12 incidents were reported, “only some of which can be attributed to the messiness of enforcing lockdown regulations”.

“Some were more serious than others, with journalists needing medical attention, but it seems that it is quite common for the police to casually insist that journalists delete their footage.”

The pandemic has had both positive and negative outcomes, and it’s difficult to see the upside of Covid-19, with the closure of channels and publications, job losses, misinformation, ethical lapses and numerous other issues. But innovation, the fight against misinformation, and opportunities in the media offer hope for the future. And that’s what energises storytellers the world over. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for R25 at Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport bookstores. For your nearest stockist, please click here.