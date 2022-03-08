CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 28: South African Women Fight Back held nationwide gatherings during 16 days of activism . About 200 protestors gathered outside parliament to protest against Gender Based Violence on November 28, 2020 in Cape town, South Africa (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

This year we mark International Women’s Day when we are still coming to terms with the devastating effects of Covid-19 on women.

Feminists working at the intersections of health and social justice are keenly aware of the ways in which the Covid-19 pandemic – and the nationwide lockdown – exacerbated existing inequality, as well as the crises of poverty, unemployment and deeply entrenched racial divides. And that the pandemic would widen existing socioeconomic inequalities and subject those already vulnerable – women, children, people with disabilities, gender-non-conforming individuals – to further victimisation.

Women’s rights activists and others working to end the scourge of violence against women and girls (VAWG), highlighted at the outset of the pandemic that Covid-19 would simply exacerbate the existing pandemic of gender-based violence (GBV) and conditions that existed before March 2020. The pandemic of violence against women and children in South Africa is one of the biggest structural obstacles in the attainment of health and wellbeing for women, children and other vulnerable groups – 13,000 of the 73,000 cases of assault reported between July and September 2021 were domestic-related and the rate of child murders has climbed by nearly a third, compared with the three months before July 2021.

The statistics, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in November 2021, have vindicated the worst, but not entirely unexpected fears of those of us who work for social justice. Rape and sexual violence have devastating ripple effects on victims’ lives and health. Social justice activists in South Africa understand more than most that “health” is much more than being “the absence of disease”, but the total economic, social and environmental wellbeing of individuals.

In 2021 there was a 4,7% increase in sexual offences, such as rape, domestic violence and child murder. In three months from July to September 2021, 9,556 people, mostly women, were raped.

Rape in South Africa is overwhelmingly committed within the home – 3,951 of a sample size of 6,144 rape cases were perpetrated within the home of the victim or the home of the rapist.

Recognising the structural nature of violence against women and girls and GBV, the judgment by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana, which overturned the rape conviction of Loyiso Coko, was a devastating blow and a significant step backwards for South Africa. (The judgment is here).

The judgment is an egregious violation of women’s rights and an affront to decades of activism by the women’s movement to broaden public understanding of consent.

Foreplay is not consent.

The judgment shows the rot which has set in in the judiciary with respect to women’s human rights. The National Prosecuting Authority showed its callous disregard for women’s rights by missing the deadline to appeal against the Ngcukaitobi judgment. In a country that took rape seriously, this simply would not happen.

The GBV pandemic was fuelled by the devastating economic impact of Covid on women working in the informal sector: hawkers, informal traders, domestic workers, sex workers. And in a country where 60% of households are single-female-headed, these are women who still carry the disproportionate burden of caring for children; a labour that is unseen, unappreciated and unpaid for in society.

It is these women who still had to figure out how to fend for the children and we have watched silently on the margins as women have been largely left unsupported to figure it out on their own.

We have not even paused to think of the psychological burden and emotional labour these women carry and what effect these have on their mental wellbeing. We applaud and celebrate “mbokodo-ness”, their right to feel, to be tired and to say enough!

We measure their womanness and by extension their humanness by just how much more they can carry. Because if they awoke to the fact that they are carrying a disproportionate burden that is not theirs to carry in the first place, our complicity in their exploitation will be laid bare. We may risk them revolting against a patriarchal, white supremacist, capitalist system that thrives on women performing this unpaid labour and not even asking for compensation for the emotional and mental toll it has on them.

Health and justice are interrelated, interdependent and indivisible human rights. An equitable society is one in which justice has been served – and justice is served when health disparities are not entrenched by structural social advantage or disadvantage.

Each International Women’s Day in South Africa rings hollower than the one before as South African women face ever-broadening divides between the promise of the Constitution and the reality of their lives. DM/MC

Lebo Ramofoko is