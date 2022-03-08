epaselect epa09775854 A woman watches TV with Russian President Putin speaking during a broadcast of a meeting of the National Security Council on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), in St. Petersburg, Russia, 21 February 2022. Putin said he was considering a request from leaders of the two self-proclaimed republics to recognise them as independent states, less than a week after the Duma on 15 February voted to appeal to President Putin to recognise the two Donbas regions. The regions declared independence in 2014 amid an armed conflict in the eastern Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Anatoly Maltsev

Borrell told the European Parliament that the EU should be able to freeze assets and ban travel to the bloc of those deemed responsible, in order to highlight such abuses of information to manipulate and mislead.

“I will propose a new mechanism that will allow us to sanction those malign disinformation actors,” Borrell said, adding that he was not trying to define what was true or false in news, but to protect against manipulation of societies.

He singled out Russian state-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik as examples of “instruments to push this narrative to manipulate and mislead” Russian people over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell said Moscow was not just bombing houses and infrastructure in Ukraine but also targeting Russians with fake news and disinformation. “They are bombing their minds,” he said.

The proposal comes after European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen said the 27-member bloc will ban the channels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell did not give more details about the timing of his proposal. EU governments would have to agree, draw up legal acts and agree on the names of those to target.

