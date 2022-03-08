Maverick Life

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: Lifestyle and Travel

“Bike with Flowers.” A hundred years ago there were just 36 streets and now there are many more, but the street culture remains strong in Hanoi. There are lots of shops in the main streets but people in the old streets prefer to get serviced by mobile street vendors. I spent a weekend following street vendors and found that they were walking or riding their bikes all day. Here is one of my favourite moments. © Thanh Nguyen Phuc, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
08 Mar 2022
Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Street Photography, Lifestyle and Travel categories

“People watching the full moon on the roof of a building.” In Japan, celebrating the beauty of the moon is a popular pastime called ‘moon viewing’ or Tsukimi. © Kaoru Sugiyama, Japan, 1st Place, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Dust.” In the process of making. This photograph was taken in a woodworker’s shop while he was cleaning dust from a small box he just finished polishing. A still with movement. © Virginija Mureikienė, Lithuania, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
In the late afternoon, I photographed an atmosphere created by a woman and her shadow coming through the impressive structure of this building in Jeju, South Korea. © Wookeun Choi, Korea (Republic of), 2nd Place, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Masked Man in Tokyo.” A scene in front of Tokyo Station during the declaration of a state of emergency related to Covid-19.” © Yasuhiro Takachi, Japan, 2nd Place, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A morning scene from the countryside where antique cars add a classic touch. The photo was taken with a 50mm lens on a photo tour in September, in the village of Idku in northern Egypt. © Sherif Salem, Egypt, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Big Statue in the Middle of the City.” This photo was taken in Bangkok, Thailand, on 27 October, 2021. The Big Buddha statue is from Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen. Around the fourth week of October, the sun sets behind the statue. To get a high-impact shot, I used a super-telephoto zoom lens to compress the sun with a bird, the statue, and the city in the foreground. © Kunuch Chutmongkolporn, Thailand, Winner, National Awards, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“The Young Priest.” A Young Priest from Thecho, Lalitpur carrying butter lamps on his head and on his palms during the Madhav Narayan festival celebration. © Dikpal Thapa, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Passing By.” Two passers-by create a perfect composition. © Harrie Coehorst, Netherlands, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Shadows of Buddhism.” After studying in a quiet place near the Buddha statue, the monk often returns to the hut with an umbrella for shade, here representing both a sunshade and the shade of Buddhist serenity. © Sean Channal, Cambodia, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Foggy Morning.” A foggy morning by the Rowing Canal in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria. © Minko Mihaylov, Bulgaria, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Haze.” I shot this in August on a day with low fog by the Baltic sea in Latvia. © Viktors Rimarevs, Latvia, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Around the Moneo 1.” Moneo is the Murcia City Hall building. Around it you find a variety of very different people. This shot is part of a series made in that place. © Mariano Belmar Torrecilla, Spain, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Struggle of Life.” The life of a village fisherman is not an easy one – it’s a struggle for survival. In accordance with the National Awards competition rules, please note that as a resident of Qatar photographer Amal Prasad is the winner of the Qatar National Award 2022. © Amal Prasad, Qatar, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Golden Snake.” In the light from this spectacular sunset the cold desert at Skardu looks like a Golden Snake. © Yawar Abbas, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

