Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.
Zelenskiy said the economic pressure needed to be increased, calling in effect for an international trade embargo on Russia.
“If the invasion continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed … for the sake of peace,” he said in a video address, mentioning a boycott of Russian oil and oil products in particular.
“Boycott imports to Russia – if they do not adhere to civilised rules, then they should not receive goods and services from civilisation – let the war feed them,” he said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet