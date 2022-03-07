epa09807033 Letter-shape candles forming the slogan "Putin Come Out' are placed on a meadow in front of the Peace Palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, 07 March 2022. At the request of Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is considering to try the war in Ukraine. The ICJ in a press release on 01 March announced to hold public hearings on 07 and 08 March 2022 on 'Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)' and the 'Request for the indication of provisional measures'. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Hearings began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without legal representation for Russia.

“The fact that Russia’s seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law: they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country,” Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych said.

He urged Russia to “lay down your arms and put forward your evidence.”

The court said it regretted Russia’s non-attendance.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands did not reply to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” – meaning those whose first or only language is Russian – in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Monday Russia’s claim was baseless and the alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine was “non-existent”.

The case centres on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories.

Ukraine said Monday that Moscow was violating and abusing the genocide convention by using it as a justification for war.

“Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it,” Korynevych told the judges as he asked for them to impose emergency measures.

The ICJ is the highest court for resolving disputes between states, and while cases there usually take years, it has a fast-track procedure to look at requests for “provisional measures” such as those Ukraine has requested.

The court can order provisional measures to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at more fundamental questions such as whether it has jurisdiction, or the merits of a case.

Countries usually, but do not always, follow the court’s orders, which are binding.

By Stephanie van den Berg.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Frank Jack Daniel)