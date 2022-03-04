“Mariupol remains under fire. Women, children and the elderly are suffering. We are being destroyed as a nation. This is genocide of the Ukrainian people,” the city’s council said in a statement.

Relatives of people still in the city told Reuters they had not heard from their loved ones due to the power outage, and were desperate for news.

“They are now in the very centre of hostilities and I am far from them and cannot help,” said 30-year-old driver Dmitriy, who had travelled abroad for work just before war broke out, leaving his wife and young son in Mariupol.

“I’ve not been able to reach them for about 24 hours,” he said by message. “We all lived a peaceful life, working, studying, making plans, until life turned completely upside down.”