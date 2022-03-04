Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 09 of 2022

A man holds a newborn child in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Mar 2022


Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A girl sits with her dog and cat in the Dorohozhychi subway station which has has been turned into a bomb shelter on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Refugees arrive at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine on March 02, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A refugee girl carries a sibling after arriving at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine on March 03, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown around the Royal Tank Regiment Battlegroup by Lt Colonel Simon Worth (L) after a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO at the Tapa Army Base on March 1, 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A man walks past a Christian Orthodox church on March 1, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia said it would press forward with its invasion of Ukraine until its goals are met, as troops were seen moving in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residents take shelter at the Ivanychuk Library after air-raid sirens sound in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Photographer: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier climbs an escalator at a deserted Kyiv metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier visits a relative who is taking shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman guards the entrance to an underpass in Independence Square on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian takes her children across the border in Siret, Romania, March 2, 2022. Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A local volunteer wipes tears from the face of a displaced Ukrainian after she crossed the border in Siret, Romania, March 2, 2022.  Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Ukrainian Association of South Africa and supporters staged a protest outside Parliament on March 01, 2022 in Cape Town. Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been held across the world. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Cape Town City Hall lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine on March 02, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the gesture of illuminating Cape Town City Hall in Kyiv’s colours will serve as a reminder of the torment the city and its residents are facing. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
People hold candles during the candlelight vigil for Ukraine during a rally to protest against Russia attacking Ukraine near the Russian embassy on March 04, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Balinese Hindus people carry Jempana, a sacred temple paraphernalia during Melasti Ritual prior to Nyepi Day on February 28, 2022 on a beach in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. Nyepi Day is a national holiday in Indonesia and is a day for self-reflection and abstaining from distractions such as entertainment. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
A Balinese man is hit with burning dried coconut leaves during a firefight ritual called Lukad Gni as pengerupukan ceremony on March 02, 2022 in Paksebali Village, Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
Hiraku Misawa of Team Japan competes during a training session for the Men’s Downhill Standing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on March 03, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Members of Team China ski during an official training session at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on March 03, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Visually Impaired athlete Hesong Dang of Team China during an official training Session at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on March 03, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Hongsheng Sun of Team China competes during the 3rd training session for the Men’s Downhill Staying ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on March 03, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Creations by designer Alber Elbaz are displayed during “Love Brings Love. The Alber Elbaz Tribute Show” exhibition as part of Paris fashion week on March 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Doja Cat attends the Billboard Women in Music 2022 red carpet at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)
An overview of Zeitz MOCCA Museum of Contemporary Art Africa on March 03, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
People use a boat to save items from their home at Torwood Street, Auchenflower on March 03, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. From Brisbane in Queensland to Lismore in northern New South Wales, flood-affected communities are cleaning up debris as the weather system moves south towards Sydney. (Photo by Peter Wallis/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty/ Gallo for her help in the selection of these images. DM/ ML









