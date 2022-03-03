epaselect epa09794048 A member of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine stands inside the damaged Kharkiv regional administration building in the aftermath of a shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Their departure comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Yesterday I formulated a team and today they are moving to the region,” Khan said.

Khan said his office would be examining possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties in the conflict.

While Ukraine is not a member of the ICC, it signed a declaration in 2014 giving the court jurisdiction over alleged grave crimes committed on its territory from 2014 onwards regardless of the nationality of the perpetrators. Russia does not recognise the court.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch;Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)