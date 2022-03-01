A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

The extra funding brings British support for Ukraine to 220 million pounds, the government said.

Of this 120 million pounds is earmarked for aid and the other 100 million pounds, announced last month, is to bolster the economy and reduce Ukraine’s dependence on Russian gas imports.

“Britain is at the forefront of efforts to supply life-saving humanitarian aid, as well as political, economic and defensive support,” foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.