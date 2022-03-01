South Africa win by 198 runs
South Africa 1st innings
Dean Elgar b Tim Southee 41
Sarel Erwee c Tom Blundell b Matt Henry 108
Aiden Markram c Daryl Mitchell b Neil Wagner 42
Rassie van der Dussen c Daryl Mitchell b Neil Wagner 35
Temba Bavuma b Matt Henry 29
Kyle Verreynne c Tom Latham b Matt Henry 4
Wiaan Mulder c Tom Blundell b Neil Wagner 14
Marco Jansen Not Out 37
Kagiso Rabada c Daryl Mitchell b Neil Wagner 6
Keshav Maharaj c Henry Nicholls b Kyle Jamieson 36
Lutho Sipamla c Tim Southee b Kyle Jamieson 0
Extras 0b 7lb 4nb 0pen 1w 12
Total (133.0 overs) 364 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-111 Elgar, 2-199 Markram, 3-199 Erwee, 4-257 Bavuma, 5-261 Verreynne, 6-277 van der Dussen, 7-296 Mulder, 8-302 Rabada, 9-364 Maharaj, 10-364 Sipamla
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Tim Southee 32 11 75 1 2.34
Matt Henry 35 10 90 3 2.57
Kyle Jamieson 27 10 74 2 2.74 1w
Colin de Grandhomme 8 3 16 0 2.00 1nb
Neil Wagner 31 10 102 4 3.29 3nb
……………………………………………………………….
New Zealand 1st innings
Tom Latham c Kyle Verreynne b Kagiso Rabada 0
Will Young c Kyle Verreynne b Kagiso Rabada 3
Devon Conway c Kyle Verreynne b Marco Jansen 16
Henry Nicholls c Sarel Erwee b Marco Jansen 39
Daryl Mitchell lbw Keshav Maharaj 60
Tom Blundell b Kagiso Rabada 6
Colin de Grandhomme Not Out 120
Kyle Jamieson c Wiaan Mulder b Marco Jansen 13
Tim Southee c Temba Bavuma b Marco Jansen 5
Neil Wagner c Marco Jansen b Kagiso Rabada 21
Matt Henry c Rassie van der Dussen b Kagiso Rabada 0
Extras 0b 6lb 2nb 0pen 2w 10
Total (80.0 overs) 293 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Latham, 2-9 Young, 3-51 Conway, 4-83 Nicholls, 5-91 Blundell, 6-224 Mitchell, 7-249 Jamieson, 8-255 Southee, 9-293 Wagner, 10-293 Henry
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Kagiso Rabada 19 3 60 5 3.16
Marco Jansen 22 2 98 4 4.45 1nb
Lutho Sipamla 16 4 49 0 3.06 1w
Wiaan Mulder 7 2 34 0 4.86 1nb
Keshav Maharaj 16 2 46 1 2.88
…………………………………………………………….
South Africa 2nd innings
Sarel Erwee lbw Tim Southee 8
Dean Elgar c Tom Blundell b Tim Southee 13
Aiden Markram b Matt Henry 14
Rassie van der Dussen c&b Neil Wagner 45
Temba Bavuma c Tim Southee b Neil Wagner 23
Kyle Verreynne Not Out 136
Wiaan Mulder c Tom Blundell b Kyle Jamieson 35
Marco Jansen c Will Young b Colin de Grandhomme 9
Kagiso Rabada c Colin de Grandhomme b Matt Henry 47
Keshav Maharaj c Colin de Grandhomme b Kyle Jamieson 4
Lutho Sipamla Not Out 10
Extras 0b 5lb 2nb 0pen 3w 10
Total (100.0 overs) 354 decl
Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Erwee, 2-23 Elgar, 3-38 Markram, 4-103 van der Dussen, 5-114 Bavuma, 6-192 Mulder, 7-219 Jansen, 8-297 Rabada, 9-322 Maharaj
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Tim Southee 26 5 90 2 3.46
Matt Henry 24 5 81 2 3.38
Kyle Jamieson 21 2 81 2 3.86 3w 2nb
Neil Wagner 23 3 81 2 3.52
Colin de Grandhomme 6 2 16 1 2.67
……………………………………………………………….
New Zealand 2nd innings
Tom Latham c Rassie van der Dussen b Kagiso Rabada 1
Will Young c Temba Bavuma b Kagiso Rabada 0
Devon Conway lbw Lutho Sipamla 92
Henry Nicholls b Keshav Maharaj 7
Daryl Mitchell b Keshav Maharaj 24
Tom Blundell c Temba Bavuma b Marco Jansen 44
Colin de Grandhomme c Wiaan Mulder b Marco Jansen 18
Kyle Jamieson c Kagiso Rabada b Marco Jansen 12
Tim Southee c Lutho Sipamla b Kagiso Rabada 17
Neil Wagner Not Out 10
Matt Henry lbw Keshav Maharaj 0
Extras 0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 2
Total (93.5 overs) 227 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Young, 2-6 Latham, 3-25 Nicholls, 4-81 Mitchell, 5-166 Conway, 6-187 Blundell, 7-188 de Grandhomme, 8-201 Jamieson, 9-220 Southee, 10-227 Henry
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Kagiso Rabada 19 4 46 3 2.42 1nb
Marco Jansen 23 6 63 3 2.74
Keshav Maharaj 31.5 9 75 3 2.36
Lutho Sipamla 14 5 29 1 2.07
Wiaan Mulder 6 1 13 0 2.17
……………………………..
Umpire Christopher Brown
Umpire Wayne Knights
Video Christopher Gaffaney
Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe
Date: 01/03/2022
