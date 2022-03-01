Temba Bavuma of South Africa bats during day two of the First Test Match in the series between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval on February 18, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

South Africa win by 198 runs

South Africa 1st innings

Dean Elgar b Tim Southee 41

Sarel Erwee c Tom Blundell b Matt Henry 108

Aiden Markram c Daryl Mitchell b Neil Wagner 42

Rassie van der Dussen c Daryl Mitchell b Neil Wagner 35

Temba Bavuma b Matt Henry 29

Kyle Verreynne c Tom Latham b Matt Henry 4

Wiaan Mulder c Tom Blundell b Neil Wagner 14

Marco Jansen Not Out 37

Kagiso Rabada c Daryl Mitchell b Neil Wagner 6

Keshav Maharaj c Henry Nicholls b Kyle Jamieson 36

Lutho Sipamla c Tim Southee b Kyle Jamieson 0

Extras 0b 7lb 4nb 0pen 1w 12

Total (133.0 overs) 364 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-111 Elgar, 2-199 Markram, 3-199 Erwee, 4-257 Bavuma, 5-261 Verreynne, 6-277 van der Dussen, 7-296 Mulder, 8-302 Rabada, 9-364 Maharaj, 10-364 Sipamla

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Tim Southee 32 11 75 1 2.34

Matt Henry 35 10 90 3 2.57

Kyle Jamieson 27 10 74 2 2.74 1w

Colin de Grandhomme 8 3 16 0 2.00 1nb

Neil Wagner 31 10 102 4 3.29 3nb

……………………………………………………………….

New Zealand 1st innings

Tom Latham c Kyle Verreynne b Kagiso Rabada 0

Will Young c Kyle Verreynne b Kagiso Rabada 3

Devon Conway c Kyle Verreynne b Marco Jansen 16

Henry Nicholls c Sarel Erwee b Marco Jansen 39

Daryl Mitchell lbw Keshav Maharaj 60

Tom Blundell b Kagiso Rabada 6

Colin de Grandhomme Not Out 120

Kyle Jamieson c Wiaan Mulder b Marco Jansen 13

Tim Southee c Temba Bavuma b Marco Jansen 5

Neil Wagner c Marco Jansen b Kagiso Rabada 21

Matt Henry c Rassie van der Dussen b Kagiso Rabada 0

Extras 0b 6lb 2nb 0pen 2w 10

Total (80.0 overs) 293 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Latham, 2-9 Young, 3-51 Conway, 4-83 Nicholls, 5-91 Blundell, 6-224 Mitchell, 7-249 Jamieson, 8-255 Southee, 9-293 Wagner, 10-293 Henry

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Kagiso Rabada 19 3 60 5 3.16

Marco Jansen 22 2 98 4 4.45 1nb

Lutho Sipamla 16 4 49 0 3.06 1w

Wiaan Mulder 7 2 34 0 4.86 1nb

Keshav Maharaj 16 2 46 1 2.88

…………………………………………………………….

South Africa 2nd innings

Sarel Erwee lbw Tim Southee 8

Dean Elgar c Tom Blundell b Tim Southee 13

Aiden Markram b Matt Henry 14

Rassie van der Dussen c&b Neil Wagner 45

Temba Bavuma c Tim Southee b Neil Wagner 23

Kyle Verreynne Not Out 136

Wiaan Mulder c Tom Blundell b Kyle Jamieson 35

Marco Jansen c Will Young b Colin de Grandhomme 9

Kagiso Rabada c Colin de Grandhomme b Matt Henry 47

Keshav Maharaj c Colin de Grandhomme b Kyle Jamieson 4

Lutho Sipamla Not Out 10

Extras 0b 5lb 2nb 0pen 3w 10

Total (100.0 overs) 354 decl

Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Erwee, 2-23 Elgar, 3-38 Markram, 4-103 van der Dussen, 5-114 Bavuma, 6-192 Mulder, 7-219 Jansen, 8-297 Rabada, 9-322 Maharaj

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Tim Southee 26 5 90 2 3.46

Matt Henry 24 5 81 2 3.38

Kyle Jamieson 21 2 81 2 3.86 3w 2nb

Neil Wagner 23 3 81 2 3.52

Colin de Grandhomme 6 2 16 1 2.67

……………………………………………………………….

New Zealand 2nd innings

Tom Latham c Rassie van der Dussen b Kagiso Rabada 1

Will Young c Temba Bavuma b Kagiso Rabada 0

Devon Conway lbw Lutho Sipamla 92

Henry Nicholls b Keshav Maharaj 7

Daryl Mitchell b Keshav Maharaj 24

Tom Blundell c Temba Bavuma b Marco Jansen 44

Colin de Grandhomme c Wiaan Mulder b Marco Jansen 18

Kyle Jamieson c Kagiso Rabada b Marco Jansen 12

Tim Southee c Lutho Sipamla b Kagiso Rabada 17

Neil Wagner Not Out 10

Matt Henry lbw Keshav Maharaj 0

Extras 0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 2

Total (93.5 overs) 227 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Young, 2-6 Latham, 3-25 Nicholls, 4-81 Mitchell, 5-166 Conway, 6-187 Blundell, 7-188 de Grandhomme, 8-201 Jamieson, 9-220 Southee, 10-227 Henry

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Kagiso Rabada 19 4 46 3 2.42 1nb

Marco Jansen 23 6 63 3 2.74

Keshav Maharaj 31.5 9 75 3 2.36

Lutho Sipamla 14 5 29 1 2.07

Wiaan Mulder 6 1 13 0 2.17

……………………………..

Umpire Christopher Brown

Umpire Wayne Knights

Video Christopher Gaffaney

Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe

Date: 01/03/2022 05:31