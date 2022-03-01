Space Exploration Technologies Corp., based in Hawthorne, California, is primarily known for launching rockets for global satellite operators, the U.S. military and NASA. It’s also in the process of sending thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, creating an internet-service constellation that would work as a low-cost alternative to remote land-based systems that are vulnerable to interruption.
Starlink marks SpaceX’s first foray into a truly consumer-facing product. Though first customers have largely been people who live in rural areas in Canada and the northern U.S., there is enormous interest from the U.S. military in how a space-based broadband service operates in a battlefield.
Social media out of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, shows that some users already have their equipment up and running.
Musk, SpaceX, the Digital Transformation Ministry and a representative for the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington didn’t respond to inquiries about the equipment.
