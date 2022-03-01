Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: Portraiture

“Twin Sisters.” This is a portrait of two twin sisters at a Buddhist monastery near the Hpa-an township in Myanmar, taken on 2 May, 2021. © Swe Tun, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
01 Mar 2022
0

Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Portraiture category.

“Montsho.” Montsho, meaning ‘black’, is a word used in South Africa to make fun of a dark-skinned person. This photograph explores the emotional effects of childhood teasing: depression and low self-esteem. Montsho opens conversations around the representation of the black body and black lives, challenging the idea that blackness is homogenous. For me this photograph is about both destruction and preservation; it’s about what we choose to embrace after going through trauma. © Tshabalala Bongani, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“The Scent of Cempasúchil.” Mexican Catrina, an icon of the Day of the Dead, wearing a typical Mexican dress from the state of Chiapas. She is standing in a field of Mexican marigold, or Cempasúchil, a flower traditionally used for Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations. Every year, my wife puts on a different Catrina costume to celebrate our tradition. © Sergio Carrasco, Mexico, Shortlist, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“A Woman in a Post-modern World.” This portrait was captured in the market of Leh. The woman depicted belongs to the ethnic group of Dard Aryans living in the valleys of Ladakh. These people see themselves as descendants of Alexander the Great. Their eclectic look, mixing traditional attire with touches of modernity, immediately appealed to me. The dark background of the market allowed me to isolate the subject from any distracting surrounding elements. © Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Costa Rica, Shortlist, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“A Potter”. Visiting a small village near Göreme I found him, surrounded by clay pots, from which he makes a living. © Teodor Toma, Romania, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A shoot commemorating three years of playing the saxophone. © Samakinwa Emmanuel Temitope, Nigeria, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Curve and Contrast.” A scene in front of Tokyo Station during the declaration of a state of emergency related to Covid-19. © Jung Woon Park, Korea (Republic of), 3rd Place, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Silence.” With this photograph I’ve attempted to capture the feeling of inner peace. © Martina Dimunova, Czech Republic, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
In August 2021, Croatian Paralympic swimmer Tomi Brajsa was preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games by the open pool in Salata, Zagreb. This photo was taken early in the morning of a rainy day on 18 August. Tomi is a Croatian para-swimming record holder in the S4 and SM4 categories. In Tokyo he was competing in two races: 50m freestyle S4 and 200m freestyle S4, where he won 12th place.” © Majda Pavlekovic, Croatia, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Anom Asil”. This shot depicts a reversed Mona Lisa portrait, showing how real beauty is imperfect. Following in the style of Rembrandt with soft lighting emphasising the features of the person, you really see the textures of the human face. © Mariah Zamora, Philippines, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“The Rejang Dancer.” In Bali, dancing is part of local traditions and religious ceremonies. One of the most beautiful dances is Rejang. Dressed in great costumes with headdresses, this dance is traditionally performed by young women at a ceremony in the inner courtyard of a temple. This dance is also one of the holiest sacrificial dances, performed to entertain visiting gods and spirits.
© Metha Meiryna, Indonesia, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Rea.” A classic portrait. © Edina Csoboth, Hungary, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
This is a story about Riccardo, the lord of fashion. A tailor par excellence. He represents an era in Gianni Versace’s home town of Reggio Calabria, Italy, as a man with a humble attitude and innate class. Within him is the art of creation that has nourished his life for nearly eighty years. The artisan fashion shop continues to live within him. © Antonino Pellicano, Italy, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Mathis.” The model, Mathis Fugeray, was portrayed using the collodion process with silver on a 18x24cm glass plate. I used a vintage large format camera from 1910 with a 3B Petzval 290mm f/4 lens from Perken, Son and Rayment from circa 1890. © Patrick Bosc, France, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards. DM/ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved