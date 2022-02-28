Newsdeck

Johnson the new NPA head

South Africa Names Andrea Johnson Head of Prosecuting Authority

Advocate Andrea Johnson. (Image: Screenshot)
By Bloomberg
28 Feb 2022
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa named Andrea Johnson as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate. 

By Monique Vanek

Johnson, a senior deputy director in the NPA with more than 25 years’ experience, including in district, regional and high court prosecutions replaces Hermione Cronje, who resigned in December and served her final day in office Monday.Johnson takes over at an important time in the country’s effort to act decisively against individuals involved in state capture and corruption, Ramaphosa said in a statement. “Johnson will be expected to lead the Investigating Directorate into the next phase of its work as the people of South Africa look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book.”
