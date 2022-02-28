On Monday, 28 February at 9am, SECTION27, in partnership with the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and Constitution Hill, will be launching a lecture series on “Democracy and Constitutionalism”. The virtual event will run until 1 March and is intended to bring together young leaders, civil society organisations and social movements in an “intergenerational discussion on constitutionalism, the rule of law and democracy”, according to SECTION27. You can register and access the event programme here.

At 2pm on Monday, an online seminar will be hosted by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the Institute for Security Studies and Wits University, focused on “Costing effective violence prevention for South Africa”. The seminar will involve a discussion of the findings from an evidence review of interventions intended to prevent violence against women and children. The chair of the discussion is Diketso Mufamadi, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria. Register for the event here.

Tuesday, 1 March is Zero Discrimination Day, an opportunity to celebrate the right of everyone to live a full and productive life with dignity. This day is intended to highlight how people can become informed about and promote inclusion, compassion and a movement for change, according to the United Nations. This year, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS is using this opportunity to emphasise the urgent need to take action against discriminatory laws, under the theme “Remove laws that harm, create laws that empower”.

On Tuesday, 1 March at 6pm, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) will launch an online support group for young adults between 18 and 35 living with diabetes. For more information contact Courtney on 079 940 0987.

On Wednesday, 2 March at 6pm, the Wits History Workshop and the Department of African Studies at the University of Vienna, in partnership with Jacana Media, will host a webinar about the book International Brigade Against Apartheid: Secrets of the People’s War that Liberated South Africa. The book was edited by Ronnie Kasrils, a struggle veteran, former government minister, author and activist for Palestinian rights. Kasrils will be one of the speakers at the event. You can register for the webinar here.

Thursday, 3 March is World Wildlife Day, which, according to the United Nations, is an opportunity to celebrate the varied forms of wild flora and fauna, and raise awareness of the many benefits their conservation can provide. The day also serves as a reminder to step up efforts to prevent wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which have extensive economic, environmental and social impacts, according to the UN. The theme for World Wildlife Day 2022 is “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration”.

At 1pm on Thursday, the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) will host a webinar titled “We cannot eat oil and gas” – seismic surveys on the east and west coast of South Africa. Among the issues that will be addressed are:

The impact seismic surveys have on coastal communities;

What the South African Constitution says about protecting coastal communities’ livelihoods and the environment; and

The sustainability of court interdicts in defending coastal communities’ livelihoods and marine life.

Dr Mnqobi Ngubane from PLAAS will chair the discussion. Register for the event here.

Defend Our Democracy and the Progressive Health Forum are holding a follow-up picket on Friday, 4 March 2022 at 3pm at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Jubilee Rd, Parktown – Gate 6.

Titled “Fix and Open Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Now (part 2)”, this is the second picket to be held outside the hospital.

It calls Gauteng Premier David Makhura to effectively respond to a memorandum demanding the urgent reopening of critical wards. It demands procurement transparency for the hospital’s repair work.

“It is incumbent on us – residents of Johannesburg – to build momentum in demanding the reopening of critical wards. Far too many patients remain on waiting lists to receive the necessary healthcare. Thirty percent of the hospital remains closed. Despite the oncology unit being opened, reports indicate waiting lists of about 2000 patients,” the organisers said.

Staff at surrounding hospitals are coming under severe strain as patients who cannot be catered for at Charlotte Maxeke are diverted elsewhere.

While the Premier announced interventions to fast track the opening of the hospital, those impacted need an action plan with timelines. Register your attendance here

DM/MC