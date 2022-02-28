The Russian currency has fallen more than 6% in onshore trade to underperform all its emerging-market peers in February as traders brace for Putin’s response to the toughened sanctions. Officials from Kyiv are scheduled to meet their Russian counterparts at the Belarus border for talks.
