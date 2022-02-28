Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ruble Indicated 28% Lower in Offshore Trade as Sanctions Deepen

epa09627318 People walk outside the Kremlin during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 07 December 2021. Temperatures dropped to -1 degrees Celsius in Moscow, according to reports from the meteorological service. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
By Bloomberg
28 Feb 2022
0

The ruble was indicated 28% lower versus the dollar in offshore trading on Monday after Western nations stepped up sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The ruble was indicated as low as 117.8170 per dollar based on data compiled by Bloomberg. President Vladimir Putin put the nation’s nuclear forces on higher alert as the U.S. and European allies announced plans to sanction Moscow’s central bank and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.“It will be next to impossible to hedge all those Russian assets as there will be no liquidity to speak of,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok.

The Russian currency has fallen more than 6% in onshore trade to underperform all its emerging-market peers in February as traders brace for Putin’s response to the toughened sanctions. Officials from Kyiv are scheduled to meet their Russian counterparts at the Belarus border for talks.

Offshore ruble opens nearly 30% lower against the dollar Monday
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved