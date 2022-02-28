Read more: Russia Erects Financial Defenses to Shield Economy

In Ukraine, a delegation led by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with Russian counterparts on the northern border with Belarus on Monday, the first opportunity for negotiations since Russia instigated the hostilities with a multipronged attack on its neighbor on Feb. 24.

Human shields

While Zelensky said that there were no preconditions, he also expressed skepticism the talks would yield results. The low profile of the Russian delegation, at deputy ministerial level, further weighed on expectations of any breakthrough.

On the ground, the fighting continued unabated. Russian troops seized the port of Berdyansk, while the Washington Post reported that Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine in support of Russia as soon as Monday.

The Russian army told Kyiv residents that “all civilians located there can freely leave” the capital by a single highway, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, while warning that the Ukrainian authorities were using people as human shields.

Zelenskiy’s office responded by dismissing as fake news the notion that Kyiv is surrounded by Russian forces.

“Russians can only dream about it,” the presidential office said in a statement. “Kyiv is completely controlled by the Ukrainian forces, arrivals to Kyiv are available. Yes, in some suburbs the confrontation continues, there were heavy battles. But we will not give up the capital.”

The U.K. Defence Ministry said in a tweet that the bulk of Putin’s ground forces remained more than 30 kilometers (18 miles) to the north of Kyiv, “having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield.” Despite heavy fighting in the key cities of Chernihiv and Kharkiv, both cities remain under Ukrainian control, it said.