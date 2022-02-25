Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 08 of 2022 – War in Europe

A Ukrainian living in Bangkok holds a photograph depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler during a protest against Russia´s invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Feb 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

My nation is World Peace
My people wait for bombs in Kyiv’s subway,
My friends shudder in Belgrade’s shelters
My mothers cry for kidnapped daughters
My fathers’ sons vanished on the way
My brothers’ pain refuses to cease

My yells are multiplying, it’s electrifying
My deaths are on twitter, screams spottified
My ends are tik-toked, my children terrified
My morques are multiplying, Electrifying!

My days are running away, like thieves
My ends are nearer than my beginnings
My dreams end @ Mar-a-Lago, Kremlin, Nkandla.
You were always so bloody right, My Cassandra.

My nation is World Peace.
I am nationless.
Anonymous, 25 February 2022

***

Children wear crowns made from flowers as members of the Manchester Ukrainian community attend morning mass at St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church where the congregation prayed for, and showed their support for, relatives and the people of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting about mineral supply chains and clean energy manufacturing in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex February 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
People carry placards as they gather to protest against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
People protesting against Russian invasion of Ukraine hold banners reading “Stop War and Stop Putin” in front of Brandenburg gate on February 24, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
A woman walks past a wall decorated with a mosaic depicting a WWII battle scene in an underground passage on February 24, 2022 in Rostov, Russia. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
Protesters hold signs during a rally against the war in Ukraine at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
A woman puts flowers in front of the Ukrainian embassy in downtown Moscow, Russia, 25 February 2022. On February 24, early in the morning, President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a military special operation against Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Yesterday, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with Russian troops invading the country from the north, east and south, accompanied by airstrikes and shelling. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
Residents and police inspect a fire-damaged building following a blast at around 4am during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A woman pays her respects to Captain Anton Olegovich Sidorov during his funeral on February 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. on February 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The soldier’s death was reported by Ukraine’s army on Saturday, one of the first such casualties in weeks, attributing it to a fatal shrapnel wound amid a wave of shelling by separatist rebels in the east. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian demonstrator protests outside Downing Street against the recent invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions after delivering remarks about Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified” military invasion of neighboring Ukraine in the East Room of the White House on February 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the start of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
A man holds a placard during a protest in front of the Shibuya Station on February 24, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has strongly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and stated that it undermines the foundation of the international order. Japan has also joined other nations in imposing economic sanctions on Russia. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, SACEUR, US General Tod Wolters at the start of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Liverpool’s historic St George’s Hall is illuminated in yellow and blue in support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A convoy of British armoured vehicles of the Royal Welsh Battlegroup is on the way to Estonia driving through Liepupe, Latvia, 25 February 2022. British troops and equipment are heading to Estonia as part of the UK’s contribution to strengthen NATO’s uplift to Eastern Europe. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA
Vehicles line up at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Hruszow village, eastern Poland, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Karina Sao
Ukrainian passenger train from Odesa at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, 25 February 2022. About 29,000 people crossed Poland’s border with Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with thousands of them declaring themselves as war refugees, the Polish head of the national security department has said on 25 February. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT
People shelter with their dog in a subway station before a curfew comes into effect on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Flights to Kiev are canceled as shown on a display board at Frankfurt International Airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/CONSTANTN ZINN
Ukrainian residents cross over into Hungary at the Beregsurany border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Europe is bracing for what could be an exodus of more than a million refugees after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, as officials say any initial strain will be borne by member states on the blocs eastern frontier. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters hold signs during a rally against the war in Ukraine at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Oslo City Hall is lit in the Ukrainian flag colors in a symbolic act in solidarity with Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Javad Parsa
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) shakes hands with Former French President Francois Hollande (2-R) after a meeting in the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 25 February 2022.  EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
A handout photo made available by the British Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding a call with members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine from 10 Downing Street on 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Simon Dawson /10 DOWNING STREET
Ukrainians protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the NATO building, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Bart Maat
Flowers lay in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2022. Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on the early hours of 24 February. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A solemn welcoming ceremony of US soldiers at Adazi military base, Latvia, 25 February 2022. More than 300 soldiers of the 173rd Air Force Brigade arrived in Latvia, demonstrating the US commitment to defend NATO allies and strengthen Latvia’s defense capabilities following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
A view of the Polish-Ukrainian border in Dorohusk, eastern Poland, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo

***

Colorectal procedure operation being performed via Da Vinci X1 Robot at Tygerberg Hospital on February 22, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Tygerberg Hospital becomes the first public hospital in South Africa to perform robotic surgical procedures from 21 February to 23 February 2022.  (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Andiswa Mtwesi holds her twins at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital on February 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The twins were born February 22, 2022 which is a palindrome day or a date that can be read the same way backward or forward. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) DM/ ML
