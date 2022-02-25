A Ukrainian living in Bangkok holds a photograph depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler during a protest against Russia´s invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

My nation is World Peace

My people wait for bombs in Kyiv’s subway,

My friends shudder in Belgrade’s shelters

My mothers cry for kidnapped daughters

My fathers’ sons vanished on the way

My brothers’ pain refuses to cease

My yells are multiplying, it’s electrifying

My deaths are on twitter, screams spottified

My ends are tik-toked, my children terrified

My morques are multiplying, Electrifying!

My days are running away, like thieves

My ends are nearer than my beginnings

My dreams end @ Mar-a-Lago, Kremlin, Nkandla.

You were always so bloody right, My Cassandra.

My nation is World Peace.

I am nationless.

– Anonymous, 25 February 2022

***

***