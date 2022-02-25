Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

London and Milan Fashion Week 2022 Autumn/ Winter collections in pictures

Models present creations by designers from the London College of Fashion during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Feb 2022
0

It is a strange feeling to scroll through images of fashion shows when not so far away, in Ukraine, people are fleeing their country following Russia's invasion. And yet, the shows go on – here is an incomplete gallery from the 2022 A/W London and Milan Fashion Week shows.

Demonstrators from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) dressed as birds with fake blood stage a protest against the use of feathers at London Fashion Week on Millennium Bridge in London, Britain 17 February 2022.  EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation at the SOHUMAN show during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation at the SOHUMAN show during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation by Irish designer Paul Costelloe during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation by Irish designer Paul Costelloe during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation by US designer Conner Ives during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Models present creations by US designer Conner Ives during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Models present creations by US designer Conner Ives during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A model presents a creation by US designer Conner Ives during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A model presents creations by designers from the London College of Fashion during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A model presents creations by designers from the London College of Fashion during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A model presents creations by designers from the London College of Fashion during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Models backstage as they present creations by designers from the London College of Fashion during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Models backstage as they present creations by designers from the London College of Fashion, during London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A model presents a creation by British fashion designer Supriya Lele during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 21 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022 EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation by British fashion designer Supriya Lele during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 21 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022 EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Models present creations by British fashion designer Supriya Lele during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 21 February 2022. The London Fashion Week runs from 18 to 22 February 2022 EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A model presents a creation by Italian brand Prada during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
US model Kaia Gerber (R) and other models present creations by Italian brand Prada during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Models present creations by Italian brand Emporio Armani during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 22/23 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna 2022 from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI
Models present creations by Italian brand Emporio Armani during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 22/23 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna 2022 from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI
US fashion designer Jeremy Scott greets the audience at the end of his Italian brand Moschino presentation during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
A model presents a creation by Italian brand Moschino during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
A model presents a creation by Italian brand Moschino during the Milan Women’s Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2022. The Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 23 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved