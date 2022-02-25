epa09783623 Ukrainian tanks moving near town of Severodonetsk east of Ukraine, 24 February 2022 (issued 25 February 2022). Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

“This is a new statement. We have taken note of it. It looks like a positive development,” he said, referring to comments made by Zelenskiy in the early hours of Thursday.

Peskov said he could not comment on whether talks would take place between Putin and Zelenskiy.

Saying that Moscow would analyse Zelenskiy’s offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow’s expectations of Kyiv remained unchanged. Moscow has long demanded guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO or allow the bloc to deploy troops and weapons on its territory.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, with heavy fighting reported in Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern regions and Russian forces taking positions close to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

