Newsdeck

Russian invasion

Kremlin notes Kyiv’s willingness to talk, won’t comment on possible contacts

epa09783623 Ukrainian tanks moving near town of Severodonetsk east of Ukraine, 24 February 2022 (issued 25 February 2022). Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
By Reuters
25 Feb 2022
0

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday noted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's willingness to discuss a possible neutrality pledge by Ukraine, but said it could not say anything about possible talks between the two countries' leaders.

“This is a new statement. We have taken note of it. It looks like a positive development,” he said, referring to comments made by Zelenskiy in the early hours of Thursday.

Peskov said he could not comment on whether talks would take place between Putin and Zelenskiy.

Saying that Moscow would analyse Zelenskiy’s offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow’s expectations of Kyiv remained unchanged. Moscow has long demanded guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO or allow the bloc to deploy troops and weapons on its territory.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, with heavy fighting reported in Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern regions and Russian forces taking positions close to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved