Defend Truth

WAR IN EUROPE

Photo Essay: Attack on Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick
24 Feb 2022
0

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine today after Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to demilitarise the country. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposed martial law across the country, as his government warned Russian forces were attacking cities and urged citizens to hide in shelters to avoid missile attacks on Kyiv. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Putin has “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and vowed the country “will defend itself and will win.” Below is among others a round-up of some of the first images coming out of Ukraine.

A man looks at a shell hole after shelling in the Vibrovka village not far from the pro-Russian militants controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Russia on 21 February 2022 recognized the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics breakaway regions as independent states and ordered the deployment of peacekeeping troops to the Donbas. (Photo: EPA)
KYIV, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 24: People take shelter in a subway after air raid sirens sounded across the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
People gather around debris of an unidentified object in the aftermath of an explosion in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine while the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation. (Photo: EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK)
Ukrainian servicemen patrol in the trenches on their position near Katerynivka village, not far from the pro-Russian militants controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 February 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE)
Russian armored vehicles at the railway station in Rostov region, Russia, 23 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward (L) and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (R) talk while Ukraine Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (C) speaks on his phone after an emergency meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New? York, New York, USA, 23 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
An Ukrainian serviceman checks the situation on the position near the Katerynivka village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
An Ukranian serviceman shows a shell hole after shelling in the Zaytseve village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Gorlivka Donetsk area, Ukraine, 21 February 2022 (made available 22 February).  (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH)
Volunteers unload a truck with humanitarian aid for the people from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the temporary accommodation centre outside Taganrog, the Rostov region, Russia, 23 February 2022.  (Photo: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV)
Russian people watch a special televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin about authorising a special military operation in the Ukrainian Donbass region in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2022. Putin announced that the aim is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, and explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved