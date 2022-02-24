epa09780617 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that he 'strongly condemned Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine,' which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

“There are no NATO combat troops, no NATO troops at all inside Ukraine. We have made it clear that we don’t have any plans and intention of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine,” he said.

“What we have made clear is that we have already increased and we are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the alliance on NATO territory.”

Ukraine is a partner of the Western defence alliance but not a NATO member.

