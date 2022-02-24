Newsdeck

NATO

NATO has no plans to send troops into Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

epa09780617 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that he 'strongly condemned Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine,' which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
By Reuters
24 Feb 2022
0

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - NATO has no troops inside Ukraine and has no plans to send any into the country, the alliance's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, told a news conference on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“There are no NATO combat troops, no NATO troops at all inside Ukraine. We have made it clear that we don’t have any plans and intention of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine,” he said.

“What we have made clear is that we have already increased and we are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the alliance on NATO territory.”

Ukraine is a partner of the Western defence alliance but not a NATO member.

(Reporting by John Chalmers)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved