Tom Brady has his first post-NFL project.
The fans will be played by Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin — the first three of them Academy Award winners. In the film, the best friends will travel to Houston to see their hero, Brady, play in the game. It’s inspired by a true story.
The Patriots came from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, with Brady named MVP of the game.
Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content are making the film, and Kyle Marvin, who co-write the script with Michael Covino, will direct it. Brady is producing through his company, 199 Productions.
Production is expected to begin this spring. The extent of Brady’s role in the film wasn’t detailed.
Brady, 44, announced his retirement in January after 22 seasons — 20 of them with the Patriots, the final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. he is the NFL’s all-time leader in passes attempted and completed, as well as passing yards and touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
