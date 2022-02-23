Western Cape

The high court sitting at the George Magistrates’ Court heard arguments in aggravation and mitigation of Revticken Patrick Muller’s sentence. Muller was convicted on Tuesday for the rape and murder of Bianca Chantel Matroos. He committed the crimes on 15 November 2019 after a night out at Club Nitro in George.

On the evening of 14 November 2019, Matroos met Muller at the nightclub. Muller later forced her into a car and drove off with his friends. She was last seen alive in his company.

Police conducted an intense investigation into the matter, using CCTV footage of the deceased and accused from the nightclub and George Riding Club, where Matroos’ body was found.

The accused was arrested on 24 November 2019, at the same club where he met Matroos.

The case has been postponed to 22 March for sentencing.

Free State

The Bloemfontein High Court began hearing pretrial matters in the R25-million Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering case. The court subsequently adjourned to finalise these matters on 24 June 2022.

The trial is set down for 23 January to 3 March 2023.

Between November 2011 and April 2012, procurement fraud involving R24.9-million paid by the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investments 204, a company owned and controlled by Iqbal Sharma, allegedly took place. The funds were then diverted to Islandsite Investments 180.

Nulane allegedly received the money to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project. The money was awarded on the basis that the company had unique skills needed to conduct the work.

Limakatso Moorosi, the former head of the Free State Department of Agriculture, told the court that she needs to go to Lesotho to attend to her sick mother. The bail conditions for the accused were relaxed accordingly. However, Moorosi has been ordered to apply to the investigating officer before leaving.

Among those facing charges is Ronica Ragavan. She stands accused in both her personal capacity and in her capacity as director of Islandsite Investments, a company owned by the Gupta family.

Also appearing on the charge sheet are Iqbal Sharma, a former Transnet board member; Peter Thabethe, former Free State head of the Department for Rural Development; and Seipati Dhlamini, former chief financial officer for the Free State Department of Agriculture. They face charges of fraud and money laundering. Two companies, Nulane Investments 204 and Islandsite Investments, have also been charged.

For those accused who are former government officials, there is an additional charge of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. DM