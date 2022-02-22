Temba Bavuma of South Africa bats during day two of the First Test Match in the series between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval on February 18, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma says the team is in a better mental space after reflecting on last week’s massive innings and 276 runs defeat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

“The guys are back to themselves this week,” Bavuma said. “There are a lot of smiles and although the energy was low last week, we are in a better mental and physical state to compete.”

While New Zealand are able to give star bowler Trent Boult another week off after the birth of his third child, the Proteas have no such luxury.

There is still a cloud over fast bowler Lungi Ngidi’s fitness after a back spasm he sustained on the eve of the first Test, which ruled him out of that match. It was probably a good one to miss.

Glenton Stuurman made his Test debut at the Hagley Oval last week, like the entire team, he struggled with a return of one for 124 in 29 overs. It was a disappointing performance in conditions that helped the seamers, but he wasn’t alone.

After a batting collapse that saw the Proteas dismissed for 95, the bowlers were always up against it. Even the brilliant Kagiso Rabada was flat as his figures of two for 113 in 30 overs indicates. No players were at their best thanks to 10-days in quarantine, so judging anyone on those performances in isolation, is unfair.

New Zealand enjoyed the best of the bowling conditions after winning the toss and inserting the Proteas.

Man-of-match Matt Henry, who took seven for 23 last week, admitted that his team benefitted from the conditions but also from local knowledge.

“This is my home ground and I understand how to operate here. I knew how I wanted to bowl and going in with confidence helps,” Henry told a media conference.

“At Hagley, especially on day one, there is always pace and bounce in the wicket. Most of us bowlers were pretty excited when we won the toss to have a bowl. But when you do get in that situation, it’s important to bowl in the right areas and get batters to play and make as many decisions as possible.

“I like to try and hit the strings (seam) and get as much bounce as I possibly can, as well as a bit of seam movement. For me, I’ve got to come in with a good bit of intent and make sure I get batters to play as much as possible.”

Selection posers for Proteas

Stuurman was only selected due to Ngidi’s late withdrawal and whether he is given another chance depends on a few factors. Firstly, Ngidi might respond to treatment and come into consideration, but that is looking unlikely. If he does, Stuurman will make way.

Secondly, will the leadership group of captain Dean Elgar, vice-captain Temba Bavuma and coach Mark Boucher want to boost the batting by playing all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to stiffen the middle order? Mulder’s medium-fast bowling could be useful in the conditions, although a Test batting average of 14.18 in seven matches doesn’t exactly scream “match-winner” with the willow.

The third option is whether the brain’s trust will gamble on adding spin back into the equation by picking Keshav Maharaj? The all-out seam attack was blunt and it’s possible the tour selection panel might seek to add variation.

But that would be going against conventional wisdom at the venue, where seam bowlers have dominated in the 10 Tests played at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand’s seamers — Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry — have taken a combined 181 wickets at the Hagley Oval in a collective 41 Tests at the venue.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead revealed that spin might be an ill-advised luxury in current conditions. “We considered a spin option but didn’t feel as though we needed it on this pitch, through history and the way it looked after the last Test match,” Stead said.

Ultimately though, the Proteas bowling unit can be tweaked this way and that and it will count for little if the batters don’t produce runs. Innings totals of 95 and 111 will never give the bowlers a fighting chance.

Time to clear heads

The leadership group gave the squad two days off after the first Test debacle and since beginning their preparations for the second Test, the mood is one of defiance according to Bavuma.

“The time off was for guys to reflect on their own performances, look at themselves and see how they can be better in the next game,” Bavuma said. “We had that conversation in the team and from today onwards we have to look at ways how to be better.

“It was all about honesty about our performance and what we produced out there. A two-day Test match is not good enough. That is not the standard we pride ourselves on. We have to improve in all three disciplines: batting, bowling and fielding.”

To bounce back will require a monumental effort on the field and work to achieve that objective started almost immediately after the end of the first Test.

“It (bouncing back) starts with us being honest and understanding that the performance wasn’t good enough,” Bavuma said. “But at the same time, it is about reminding the guys that over the last couple of months we have overcome a lot.

“The position we are in is not foreign to us. We know how to come back when our backs are against the wall. We know that feeling. We have the confidence to know that we have the character to know what it takes to do what we need to do.”

Conditions in Christchurch have also been hotter this week, which will be a factor on the pitch and might lead to it less seam movement.

“There is less moisture in the air and with the sun out it should make it more pleasant to bat on that wicket,” Bavuma said. “We’ll have to manage our energy in the heat. We don’t want to spend hours in the field.

“We are in the space where we need to perform for the team. My form has been decent with the bat but until I stand up and produce a big performance for the team, I won’t be happy.” DM