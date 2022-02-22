Western Cape

Revticken Patrick Muller has been convicted in the Western Cape High Court of the rape and murder of Bianca Chantel Matroos.

Muller killed Matroos after a night out at Club Nitro in George on 15 November 2019. He met Matroos at the club on the evening of 14 November, before later forcing her into a vehicle and driving off with his friends, Advocate Evadne Kortje told the court.

Matroos was last seen in Muller’s company. On 17 November 2019, her naked body was found between two concrete blocks in the open cross-country field of George Riding Club.

Police conducted an intense investigation into the matter, following the movements of Matroos and Muller through the use of CCTV footage from Club Nitro to where the body was found.

The accused was arrested on 24 November 2019 at the same club where he met Matroos.

The case has been postponed to 23 February 2022, when arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence will be heard.

The outcome of the case was the first step in ensuring justice for the deceased, according to Advocate Nicolette Bell, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape. She said the fight against gender-based violence and femicide is one of the top three priorities of the NPA. DM