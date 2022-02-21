Kylian Mbappé (centre) scores the 1-0 goal past Real Madrid's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, during the Uefa Champions League round of 16, first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in Paris, France, on 15 February 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Ian Langsdon)

In the build-up to the round-of-16 ties, Real Madrid versus Paris Saint-Germain drew the most attention as it pitted two extremely exciting teams against each other. Moreover, there were a few subplots that drew the attention of football lovers. In the end, the Parisians edged the record Uefa Champions League winners 1-0.

One of those subplots was the Kylian Mbappé story. The 23-year-old’s PSG contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign. For more than a year he has been linked with a move to Madrid when his deal runs out. Despite this, the Frenchman was the hero for his club as they secured a vital single-goal advantage for the second leg, which is set to take place in three weeks.

Mbappé scored a stunning individual goal in stoppage time, following a back-heel flick from teammate Neymar of Brazil.

With the winner, he also spared Lionel Messi’s blushes, after the Argentine had missed a penalty against his former club Barcelona’s bitter rivals.

“It was a great game for us and I’m always ready to help my team; there are no distractions,” said Mbappé, who has scored 13 goals in his last 13 Champions League matches.

“We have to be humble and the second leg is still open,” he said.

“It will be a hard game but we will have the advantage and are very confident.”

It took PSG 94 minutes to find the winner, with a brilliant run by Mbappé, who danced in between two defenders and calmly slid the ball into the far corner to earn PSG a deserved victory after they had dominated.

PSG missed several chances and were thwarted by Los Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Mbappé on several occasions before superbly pushing away Messi’s spot kick in the second half.

“Our counter-attack didn’t work today,” Courtois said after the game. “It’s hard to lose but the second leg is wide open. We have to win and we will try to do it in front of our fans, which is a great advantage.”

Best of the rest

In Milan, Italy, typical world-class defending by Virgil van Dijk set Liverpool up for a flurry of late goals as the Reds defeated Inter Milan 2-0 to prime themselves for the second leg of the tie. Substitute Roberto Firmino flicked a header into the goal from a corner, before Mohamed Salah doubled the score with seven minutes left in the 90.

Inter had the better of the first-half chances, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu firing against the crossbar when afforded too much time in the penalty area. In the second half, Inter came out even more determined but met an unflinching Van Dijk.

The Dutchman thwarted the likes of Edin Džeko at every turn, before his team’s attackers eventually awoke to seal the tie.

Even with the away goals rule no longer in force, the victory puts the 2019 Champions League winners in a commanding position ahead of the return leg on 8 March.

“It is still dangerous,” said Reds boss Jürgen Klopp of his side’s advantage. “It is only half-time. We don’t feel like we are halfway through. We know it will be a tricky one and will have to be ready for it.”

Liverpool’s fellow English team, Manchester City, have no such concerns after steamrolling Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in their first-leg encounter. Portugal’s Bernardo Silva scored twice on home soil, with Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden adding gloss to the score.

In Austria, German giants Bayern Munich salvaged a last-gasp 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg thanks to a goal by midfielder Kingsley Coman.

The Bavarians were heavy favourites against the Austrian side, who were competing in the knockout stage of the competition for the first time. Chukwubuike Adamu had struck midway through the first half and handed his side hope of a famous victory.

Unfortunately, Frenchman Coman ensured the 2020 champions left with a draw when he appeared at the far post to meet a Thomas Müller header and tuck the ball into the net from close range. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for R25 at Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport bookstores. For your nearest stockist, please click here.