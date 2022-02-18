Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 07 of 2022

Zongyang Jia of Team China crashes during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 16, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Feb 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Priska Nufer of Team Switzerland crashes during the Women’s Alpine Combined Slalom on day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 17, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
(L-R) Hannah Schmidt of Team Canada, Saskja Lack of Team Switzerland and Johanna Holzmann of Team Germany compete during the Women’s Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross 1/8 Final on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 17, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Yiming Su of Team China performs a trick during the Men’s Snowboard Big Air final on Day 11 of the Beijing Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ondrej Pazout of Team Czech Republic competes during Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round on day 11 of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 15, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Julian Schmid of Team Germany competes during the Ski Jumping First Round as part of Biathlon Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km event on Day 13 of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 17, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Ryan Regez of Team Switzerland wins the gold medal, Alex Fiva of Team Switzerland wins the silver medal during the Olympic Games 2022, Men’s Ski Cross on February 18, 2022 in Zhangjiakou China. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Ryan Regez of Team Switzerland wins the gold medal during the Olympic Games 2022, Men’s Ski Cross on February 18, 2022 in Zhangjiakou China. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Ben Harrington of Team New Zealand crashes during their second run of the Men’s Freestyle Skiing Freeski Halfpipe Qualification on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 17, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Jon Sallinen of Team Finland crashes into a cameraman on his first run during the Men’s Freestyle Skiing Freeski Halfpipe Qualification on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 17, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Vanessa James and Eric Radford of Team Canada skate during the Pair Skating Short Program on day fourteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 18, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Free Skating on day thirteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Cynthia Appiah of Team Canada slides during the 2-woman Bobsleigh training heats on day 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 16, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson of Team Great Britain crash during the 2-man Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 15, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
A lady curler from Druids Club curls at Greenacres Curling Club on February 9, 2022 in Howood, Scotland. Curling has been a popular game in Scotland dating back to the 16th century when it was played on frozen lochs making it one of the world’s oldest team sports. It was officially made a Winter Olympic sport at Nagano 1998. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Miyabi Onitsuka of Team Japan performs a trick in practice ahead of the Women’s Snowboard Big Air final on Day 11 of the Beijing Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Jasmine Baird of Team Canada performs a trick in practice ahead of the Women’s Snowboard Big Air final on Day 11 of the Beijing Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Genting Snow Park on February 16, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade on February 17, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Children play on tanks displayed at the Motherland Monument on the newly created “Unity Day” on February 16, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. “Unity Day” was created by Ukraine’s president this week, in response to news reports that February 16 would be the date Russian forces invade Ukraine after Russian forces have been massing on the Ukrainian border over the past months. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Students block the entrance at Nelson Mandela University at Summerstand campus on February 14, 2022 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/ Lulama Zenzile)
The De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond is shown before being auctioned at Sotheby’s on February 15, 2022 in New York City. The blue diamond is the largest and most valuable to appear at auction. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony a day before Valentines Day on February 13, 2022 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. The Philippines has eased restrictions this month as daily cases of COVID-19 gradually drop. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
An African Penguin holds a Valentine’s Day card as other penguins look on at the California Academy of Sciences on February 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with handwritten messages from Academy visitors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Marina Abramovic presents: ‘Portrait as Biography’ exhibition at the Bernal Espacio Gallery on February 15, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Andy Warhol’s Self Portrait, 1986 (Estimate: $15-20 million) goes on view at Sotheby’s on February 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s) DM/ ML
