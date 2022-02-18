epa08207746 Laura Dern poses in the press room with the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Performers and presenters are required to undergo severe testing, but will not need to show proof of vaccination, the report said, citing an Academy spokeswoman.

Face covering requirements will also vary at the award show, which will be held on March 27. Nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre areas of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will not be required to wear masks, according to the newspaper. (https://nyti.ms/3BCT57u)

Those seated in the mezzanine may be required to wear masks, as they will sit shoulder-to-shoulder, NYT said.

Representatives for the Academy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Comic actor Amy Schumer, actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, will host the awards, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars. Read full story

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)