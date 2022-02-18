Maverick Life

New York Fashion Week 2022 Autumn/ Winter collections in pictures

A model walks the runway wearing Khiry during the IN THE BLK Showcase powered by #ChangeFashion during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for IMG)
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Feb 2022
Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from the 2022 A/W New York Fashion Week shows.

A model walks the runway at the Bronx and Banco fashion show during the February 2022 New York Fashion Week at The Bowery Hotel on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Bronx and Banco fashion show during the February 2022 New York Fashion Week at The Bowery Hotel on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Bronx and Banco fashion show during the February 2022 New York Fashion Week at The Bowery Hotel on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Bella Hadid (C) walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway wearing Malan Breton at Runway 7 Debuts Fall 2022 Collections during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Runway 7)
A model walks the runway wearing Malan Breton at Runway 7 Debuts Fall 2022 Collections during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Runway 7)
A model walks the runway wearing Malan Breton at Runway 7 Debuts Fall 2022 Collections during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Runway 7)
A model walks the runway for the CHRISTIAN COWAN Fall 22 NYFW show at One World Observatory on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN)
A model walks the runway for the CHRISTIAN COWAN Fall 22 NYFW show at One World Observatory on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN)
Models walk the runway for the CHRISTIAN COWAN Fall 22 NYFW show at One World Observatory on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN)
Custom-designed holographic installation of a model posing during a presentation for Tombogo during New York Fashion Week at ACE Hotel on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Custom-designed holographic installation of a model posing during a presentation for Tombogo during New York Fashion Week at ACE Hotel on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway for the Jason Wu show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for the Jason Wu show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for the Jason Wu show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Models walk the runway for the Jason Wu show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Holographic models pose during the Maisie Wilen Fall-Winter 2022 Collection Holographic Experience Powered by Yahoo during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Kim Shui show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Kim Shui show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at 101 E 15th St. on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at 101 E 15th St. on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at 101 E 15th St. on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway wearing Eckhaus Latta fall fashions during New York Fashion Week at Old Essex Street Market on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway wearing Eckhaus Latta fall fashions during New York Fashion Week at Old Essex Street Market on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway wearing Eckhaus Latta fall fashions during New York Fashion Week at Old Essex Street Market on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Models pose at the Dauphinette presentation during New York Fashion Week at Lee’s on Canal on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 at the New York Library on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 at the New York Library on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 at the New York Library on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway wearing Khiry during the IN THE BLK Showcase powered by #ChangeFashion during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for IMG)
A model walks the runway wearing Puppets & Puppets fall fashions during New York Fashion Week at Ukrainian Public House on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway wearing Puppets & Puppets fall fashions during New York Fashion Week at Ukrainian Public House on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Models on the runway during Black Tape Project At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion) DM/ ML
