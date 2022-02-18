epa09768859 Shravan Borikar (C), who lost his wife Sunanda in the 2008 Ahmedabad bombings, holds a plaard as relatives and friends of the victims welcome the verdict in the bombing trial, at Hatkeshwar, one of the blast sites, in Ahmedabad, India, 18 February 2022. 38 people were sentenced to death on 18 February for their role in the 26 July 2008 Ahmedabad bombings, when a series of deadly blasts, later claimed by Islamic militant group Indian Mujahideen, killed 56 people, injuring hundreds. The court sentenced 11 other convicts to life in prison. EPA-EFE/STR

The explosions had badly shaken the western state of Gujarat, where Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 are believed to have killed thousands, mostly Muslims.

A group called the “Indian Mujahideen” had claimed responsibility for the blasts on July 26, 2008.

Judge A.R. Patel ordered the punishment after the prosecution pressed for the death sentence describing the incident as a “rarest of rare case” in which innocent lives were lost.

A defence lawyer said they would appeal the verdict in a higher court.

“We had sought lenient sentences for the convicts as they have already spent more than 13 years in prison,” Khalid Shaikh told Reuters.

“But the court awarded death to the majority of them. We will definitely go for appeal.”

By Sumit Khanna.

(Reporting by Sumit Khanna; Editing by Kim Coghill)