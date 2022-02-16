epa03330368 Mark Todd of New York Zealand, riding Campino, clears a jump Eventing Individual and Team disciplines at the London 2012 Olympic Games Equestrian Eventing competition in Greenwich Park, south east London, Britain, 31 July 2012. New York Zealand won the bronze medal in team Eventing. t EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

The 65-year-old New Zealander, who now trains racehorses, was seen striking a horse several times while attempting to coax it towards a water jump in a cross-country schooling session.

“The Chair of British racing’s Independent Judicial Panel has today approved an application from the BHA that an interim suspension should be placed on the training licence of Sir Mark Todd following the emergence over the weekend of a video showing him striking a horse with what appears to be a branch,” the BHA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The interim suspension means Todd, who trains in Wiltshire in Britain, will be unable to race horses in Britain or internationally until investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are carried out.

Todd, who won individual gold medals at the Los Angeles and Seoul Olympics and also took a bronze medal in the team event at the London 2012 Games, has apologised for the incident.

