Newsdeck

Vaccine donations from EU

EU to donate 29 million COVID vaccine doses to Africa -German official

A health worker prepares a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 during a massive vaccination day at the University of La Americas, in Quito, Ecuador, 20 July 2021.(Photo: EPA-EFE/JosÈ J·come)
By Reuters
16 Feb 2022
0

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The European Union will pledge to donate 29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa at the African-European summit in Brussels, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Of that total, Germany will contribute 21 million vaccine doses, the government official said ahead of the meeting between leaders of the African Union and the European Union scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved