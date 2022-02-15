Saied had appointed Cheniti as the temporary head of the national radio, Radio Tunisienne, in September. He did not name a replacement for Cheniti.
The president has already seized absolute control over both executive and legislative authority, and his critics accuse him of seeking dictatorial powers and undermining rule of law. Read full story
Saied has said he will uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and will put a new constitution to a referendum this summer, with new parliamentary elections to follow in December.
(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet