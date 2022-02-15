Newsdeck

Tunisia's slide to dictatorship

Tunisian President Saied relieves head of national radio from position

TUNIS, TUNISIA - OCTOBER 13: Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied talks to media after the first exit poll in presidential runoff vote suggest he is set to become president of Tunisia with around 76% of the votes on October 13, 2019 Tunis, Tunisia. Kaïs Saïed, 61, is a conservative academic and jurist, specialized in constitutional law. He has been president of the Tunisian Association of Constitutional Law since 1995. He is an independent candidate and was pitted against business tycoon Nabil Karoui, 56, in the second round of the presidential elections. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
By Reuters
15 Feb 2022
0

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved the temporary head of national radio, Chokri Cheniti, from his position on Monday, the presidency announced in a statement, the latest move by Saied since he dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council, which cemented his grip over the judiciary.

Saied had appointed Cheniti as the temporary head of the national radio, Radio Tunisienne, in September. He did not name a replacement for Cheniti.

The president has already seized absolute control over both executive and legislative authority, and his critics accuse him of seeking dictatorial powers and undermining rule of law. Read full story

Saied has said he will uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and will put a new constitution to a referendum this summer, with new parliamentary elections to follow in December.

 

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved