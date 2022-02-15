TUNIS, TUNISIA - OCTOBER 13: Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied talks to media after the first exit poll in presidential runoff vote suggest he is set to become president of Tunisia with around 76% of the votes on October 13, 2019 Tunis, Tunisia. Kaïs Saïed, 61, is a conservative academic and jurist, specialized in constitutional law. He has been president of the Tunisian Association of Constitutional Law since 1995. He is an independent candidate and was pitted against business tycoon Nabil Karoui, 56, in the second round of the presidential elections. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Saied had appointed Cheniti as the temporary head of the national radio, Radio Tunisienne, in September. He did not name a replacement for Cheniti.

The president has already seized absolute control over both executive and legislative authority, and his critics accuse him of seeking dictatorial powers and undermining rule of law. Read full story

Saied has said he will uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and will put a new constitution to a referendum this summer, with new parliamentary elections to follow in December.

