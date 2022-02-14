Newsdeck

Russian military

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

epaselect epa09752236 Russian Navy diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sails in the Bosphorus direction as Black Sea in front of the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 February 2022. Russian Navy?s ships transiting Black Sea for massive drills amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
By Reuters
14 Feb 2022
0

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A senior Russian military official said on Monday that Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax news agency reported.

Any such decision would, however, be taken only at the “highest level”, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, deputy head of the main operational department of the General Staff, was quoted as saying.

The comment came two days after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel had chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific. The United States denied it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters.

Tensions between the two countries are running high, with Washington warning that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time. Moscow denies any such intention, despite massing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, and has accused Western governments of hysteria.

Interfax quoted Gadzhimagomedov as saying Russia was able to adequately counter the U.S. fleet in the Black and Baltic Seas but did not have enough ships and plans to do so in the far east at the moment.

All of Russia’s military fleets have been carrying out exercises in recent weeks across vast areas including parts of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and the Mediterranean.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Mark Trevelyan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved