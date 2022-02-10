The largest Japanese automaker said it is “experiencing multiple dropped logistics routes across the supply base, so it’s not isolated to only one or two parts at this point,” after the protests snarled traffic between the United States and Canada.
Toyota’s production of the RAV4, RAV4 hybrid, Camry, Avalon, Lexus RX and Lexus ES are currently impacted. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)
