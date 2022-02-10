Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles awaiting shipment in a car pool at a port in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2022. Revenue estimates for Toyota Motor are less bearish than key industry data that closely align with the company's sales. The company is set to release its third-quarter earnings on February 9.

The largest Japanese automaker said it is “experiencing multiple dropped logistics routes across the supply base, so it’s not isolated to only one or two parts at this point,” after the protests snarled traffic between the United States and Canada.

Toyota’s production of the RAV4, RAV4 hybrid, Camry, Avalon, Lexus RX and Lexus ES are currently impacted. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)