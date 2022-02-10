Newsdeck

Russia and Ukraine

Russia continues to send forces to Ukraine border- Pentagon

Ukrainians attend an open military training for civilians on a training range in Kiev, Ukraine, 06 February 2022. According to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from December 2021, 50.2% of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of a Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Every third respondent to the poll said they were ready to engage in armed resistance, and 21.7 percent said they were ready to participate in civil resistance actions. (Photo: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)
By Reuters
10 Feb 2022
0

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said that they had seen Russia continue to send additional military capabilities along the border with Ukraine and in Belarus within the last 24 hours.

By Idrees Ali

“Every day he adds to his options, everyday he adds to his capabilities,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Editing by Caitlin Webber)

