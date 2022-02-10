Sumco shares surged as much as 11% in Tokyo on Thursday, their biggest intraday jump since March 2020, in the wake of the comments.

The company said it won’t be able to expand its production this year at all, despite strong demand from customers desperate for long-term supplies. It has already done what it can in terms of optimizing existing production lines, and its supply-demand imbalance is consistent across its full range of products.

Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Co. recently failed in its bid for regulatory approval of a $5 billion takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG, a move that would have brought consolidation to this sector of the chip supply chain.

Sumco made the comments Wednesday after reporting revenue and profit that beat analyst estimates. The company also forecast sales and operating income for the first quarter ahead of projections.