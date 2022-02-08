The halt is temporary, with the plant in the Dutch city of Leiden expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months, according to the report https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/08/business/johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine.html.
The plant has instead been making an experimental but potentially more profitable vaccine to protect against an unrelated virus, the NYT reported.
J&J currently has millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in inventory, the company said in an email, adding that it continues to provide all its fill-and-finish sites with drug substance required to produce its shot.
“We continue to fulfill our contractual obligations in relation to the COVAX Facility and the African Union,” J&J said.
The NYT report, however, said with the Leiden plant temporarily unavailable, it could reduce the supply of the J&J vaccine by a few hundred million doses.
Other facilities have been tapped to manufacture the vaccine but they are either not up and running or are yet to receive regulatory approval to make the shot, the report added.
The drugmaker last month forecast about $3.5 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022.
That is a 46% jump from its sales of $2.39 billion in 2021, a year marked by manufacturing stumbles, safety concerns and uneven demand for a vaccine once touted as a promising tool for inoculating populations in hard-to-reach areas. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet