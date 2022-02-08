More Expensive

Currently just 6% of the country’s 600 megawatts of peak electricity demand is supplied by renewable sources. The government has pledged to raise this to 36% by 2036. With much of the country covered by desert, Botswana is suitable for solar projects.

Concentrated solar power projects use lenses or mirrors to focus a large area of sunlight onto a receiver. It is a more expensive technology than photovoltaic solar power.

