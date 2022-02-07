Newsdeck

Russia's naval gambit

Russian ships enter Mediterranean for navy drills – Ifx

A frame grab taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service shows a Russian navy ship preparing to take part in exercises in the Black Sea, in Sevastopol, Crimea, 26 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). More than 20 ships from Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet took part in the exercises in the Black Sea. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Defence Ministry Press Service Handout)
By Reuters
07 Feb 2022
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A group of Russian Northern Fleet ships has entered the Mediterranean Sea via Gibraltar for naval drills, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a fleet statement.

Russian military moves are being closely scrutinised as a troop build-up near Ukraine and a volley of hawkish rhetoric have rattled the West and sparked fears of a looming war. Moscow vehemently denies any plan to invade Ukraine.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.

Interfax said ships that entered the Mediterranean Sea were the cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov and the destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov.

They will later join drills with the Russian Black Sea and Pacific Sea’s fleets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

