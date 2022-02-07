On Friday, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will launch the Archive at the Centre of Memory, in commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of Madiba's release from prison in 1990. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday 9 February at 3pm the Kagiso Trust will host a memorial service for the late Dr Max Coleman, who was a founding patron of the Trust, at the Centre for the Book in Cape Town. Dr Coleman and his wife Audrey, together with other relatives and friends of detainees, formed the Detainees Parents Support Committee, which assisted thousands of detainees and their parents with food, clothing, and legal assistance. Coleman was a Member of Parliament from 1994-1995, and then a human rights commissioner from 1995-1996. He was the author of several books and articles, including A Crime Against Humanity, and Africa in Today’s World.

You can also view the memorial via live streaming here.

Later at 5pm, the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education will be hosting a public seminar with investigators Michael Marchant and Zen Mathe, from civil society organisation Open Secrets, on the first two volumes of the Zondo Commission report the harrowing implications it has for ordinary people. The discussion will address the following questions;



What are the conditions that paved the way for State Capture? Who were the enablers and beneficiaries? What were/are their interests? What has been the cost of State Capture for ordinary people? What are the specific recommendations of the commission and how can ordinary people organise around these? You can join the discussion here .

On Wednesday evening at 6pm the Defend Democracy campaign will be hosting : The State of the Nation — The People’s Voice ahead of the president’s State of the Nation Address. The key speaker will be Prof Thuli Madonsela from the Thuli Madonsela Foundation. You can register to attend here.

On Thursday 10 February at 7 pm, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to the Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. This year the event will be held at Cape Town’s City Hall as parliament is inaccessible at the moment after being gutted by a fire in January. You can watch a live stream of the Sona here.

On Friday 11 February, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will launch the archive at the Centre of Memory, in commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990.

You can RSVP to attend the launch here.

On Sunday 13 February at 11am, the Norwood Community Action Network will be holding a fundraiser at the Paterson Park Multipurpose Centre. The organisation works towards emergency relief aiming to assist those in need with basics like food and clothing. If you would like to make a donation contact project Coordinator Emily Wellman on 072 236 2712 or [email protected]. DM/MC