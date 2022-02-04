Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 05 of 2022

Participants learn how to handle a firearm during an introductory level military and first aid training for civilians by the Azov regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine at their base in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Photographer: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Feb 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Families of the victims and supporters hold crosses as they take part in Bloody Sunday March to Free Derry Corner, as they mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Civilian participants practice combat and self defence techniques during a class run by the Tactical Civil Defence on January 31, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The 92nd separate mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks prepare to take part in a drill near Klugino-Bashkirivka village not far from Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 31 January 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russia border. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Olia is taken on a tour of her snow-covered neighborhood by her nanny on February 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Vehicles including a Port Authority bus are left stranded after a bridge collapsed along Forbes Avenue on January 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
An aerial picture taken by a drone shows people inspecting a damaged building after an alleged counterterrorism operation by US Special forces in the early morning in Atma village in the northern countryside of Idlib, Syria, 03 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Mohamad Al-Hassan, the father of the seven-day-old daughter Fatima who died due to severe cold weather, shows a medical report at the camp of Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Idlib countryside, North Syria, 02 February 2022. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least three children died in the past two weeks due to cold weather and tough living conditions in northwest Syria where more than four million displaced Syrians live in makeshift settlements. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Doctors check babies at the neonatal intensive care unit of Al-Rahman hospital in the village of Haranbush, Idlib countryside, North Syria, 02 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Members of the Scottish Chinese community take part in Edinburgh Chinese New Year Festival on January 30, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. 2022 marks the Chinese Year of the Tiger, Chinese New Year in Edinburgh has become one of the largest celebrations of its kind in Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Rescue workers and local residents remove debris following a mudslide in Quito, Ecuador, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.  Photographer: Karen Toro/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive for the Washington Football Team, testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on sexual harassment in the workplace at the Washington Football Team, on Capitol Hill on February 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images)
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin arrives at a federal court in Manhattan to resume a case against the New York Times after it was postponed because she tested positive for Covid-19 on February 03, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Visitors look at the sculpture ‘Scribe Accroupi’ (4th dynasty), a masterpiece from Ancient Egypt on loan for 11 months from the Louvre Museum, installed in the ‘Galerie du Temps’ (Gallery of Time) at the Louvre-Lens museum in Lens, France, 02 February 2022. EPA-EFE/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird’s Nest, in Beijing, China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK
Tim Koleto (R) and Misato Komatsubara (L) of Japan in action during the Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance program of the Figure Skating Team Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Michael Marinaro (bottom) and Kirsten Moore-Towers (top) of Canada in action during the Pair Skating – Short Program of the Figure Skating Team Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
James Crawford of Canada in action during the 2nd training run for the Men’s Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Valentin Cretu of Team Romania slides during the Men’s Singles training run ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 03, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Medical staff in personal protective kit chat as Norwegian speed skaters take part in a practice session at the National Speed Skating Oval on January 29, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird’s Nest, in Beijing China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski
Torchbearers transfer the flame between torches during the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird’s Nest, in Beijing China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski
Athletes of China arrive for the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird’s Nest, in Beijing China, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Groundhog handler AJ Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2022 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
A marine biologist from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources performs a reef assessment to check for signs of impact after the sighting of an oil slick was reported near Koh Samet island on January 31, 2022 in Rayong, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Fishermen wait for a shuttle on the ice at Gull Lake following the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on January 29, 2022 in Brainerd, Minnesota. About 10,000 anglers were expected to compete in the tournament, which is billed as the “largest charitable ice fishing contest in the world”. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Cracked soil at the bank of the reservoir of Alto Rabagao dam where the waterline is below the normal at this time of the year near the village of Vilarinho de Negroes, in Montalegre, northern Portugal, 04 February 2022.  EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO DM/ ML
