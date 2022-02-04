For centuries, the wine industry – on the face of it at least – was predominantly white, and largely ignored the significant contribution of black and brown people. There was the notorious dop system, implemented by the European settlers in the 17th century – outlawed in 1960 but the ban was not enforced until the 1990s – and outlawed again in 2003. Simultaneously, outside of this abuse of farmworkers which created all manner of social damage and alcoholism, for the longest time wine was not the favoured tipple of people of colour.

This has changed dramatically; the top sommeliers at the best restaurants and hotels in our country are black, and there’s a slew of winemakers, farmers, entrepreneurs, analysts, consultants and yes, consumers, who are driving the wine industry from a black and brown perspective.

Cultivate member Nomhle Zondani, who founded Wine Shaq in Langa where she curated private tastings of black-owned wine brands, says Cultivate is a platform for black/brown winemakers to shine and showcase their own products in an environment in which they feel safe and proud of.

“Cultivate will take the current wines into a broader market that could never have been reached by any individual but could be reached by combining resources and skills thus benefiting all,” she said.

Commenting on the rise of wine in the black market, both making it and drinking it, Zondani said: “It started as a fashion statement within the black customers; being seen sipping on some Chardonnay gave you a certain class. And with the increase of wine shows like Spar/Tops Wine Shows and the Soweto Wine Festival which started showcasing black winemakers, interest grew.

“People stopped looking at wine as a drink for a certain population but a drink that can be made by any person – even a person of colour and they can also be good at it. Wine knowledge started being shared at dinner tables and lunches with friends, the sudden need to visit wine farms grew, and there was the rise of black sommeliers with whom the public could identify. We were excluded for so long that when black/brown started coming into the frontlines the black wine consumers felt at home as they could now identify, learn and unlearn, and be more knowledgeable about wine in the language of their choice. And be proud to be drinking a bottle made by a person of your own colour to top it all.”

Cultivate opened in Salt Orchard, Salt River in September 2021 after years of relentless behind-the-scenes toil, research and planning (with many processes hampered by lockdown) by Zahira Asmal – urbanist, author, founder and director of The City. Crackling with energy, her achievements are awe inspiring, and too numerous to list here, so have a look at the website.

Asmal’s is a world on which the likes of me can only stumble, nod and smile. What she and her colleagues do is critical to the making of the cities in which we live. “Urbanists analyse the making of cities, how cities are made, and how to improve them. You get different types of urbanists – environmental urbanist, policy urbanist, architectural urbanist, and those like me who focus on society and culture,” she explained. “How do we make people come together and be more integrated in our societies? It’s really needed in South African societies because of apartheid, colonialism and the legacies of slavery.”

The research for current collaboration with the Dutch government led Asmal to wine. “We have a fractured past but we are coming together and in showing the fracture we can learn and in bringing the pieces together, we become a unique and beautiful whole,” she said.

“What the aim was at that time, was to rescript, or at least revise, their narratives because a lot of them were not telling the truth of their estate’s history; they would touch on slavery but not give the full story. I learned black people have been making wine for 300 years, they’ve just never been foregrounded in the story,” said Asmal.

“Through this work I was commissioned to design a project that would give black and brown people more of a stake in the wine sector. The first thing that came up was negative visibility, or invisibility. Nomhle had given me an example that people would come for tastings and as soon as she said oh this is a black producer, they would ask is the wine nice? I immediately wanted to address that.”

Asmal began looking into how wine estates tell their stories and their heritage, she joined the tours, went to the museums, picked up all the information and did her own further research.

“Online, just rocking up at estates, through my network and a lot of friends who were very helpful, with long histories in the wine sector. I got introduced to a bunch of people, including Nondumiso Pikashe from Ses’fikile Wines, which led me to a whole group of people who were producers.

“While I was learning about the wine sector I had a very particular strategy about how I wanted to recruit. I wanted to focus on making. I wanted that to be the core. It’s about craftsmanship and earthiness and groundedness. I need people to pivot around that. Once I focused on that then I started to reach out to people who were also focused on that.

“None of the winemakers I met had e-commerce platforms. I asked how they were selling. Door to door in a lot of cases, or through networks. It was a struggle, and they became cautious about producing large numbers because of storage.

“I generated a thick questionnaire before enrolling members; I wanted to know what their business models were. I learned their marketing investments were very small, so I wanted to work on that. Their skill sets in business weren’t their core competency, so that had to be addressed as well.

“I sat with people for hours, during lockdown – a lot of Zoom meetings or in a garden somewhere, socially distanced. But because I had no history in the sector, people were like ‘who are you?’ and I was amazed and proud and happy and relieved that this group of people trusted me, and they still came.

“Some didn’t. Others were curious, saying ‘tell me more’. Something of what I said and produced or shared pulled at their heart strings. The proposal and questionnaire were because as much as they needed to know me, I needed to know them. I can’t build a brand without trust and tenacity. You can’t be a quitter. It is hard, I’m not going to lie. It’s tough! It’s tough just being in the wine sector, but being in the wine sector in South Africa and then with our legacies we’re trying to address, it’s even tougher.

“I built a huge database – names, surnames, brands, where they live, phone numbers, emails, then each conversation we had. It was so rigorous. What did we talk about and what did I learn from it? I had to learn a lot in order to make this. What was I learning from each one of them? And even when they were saying things, I could get an undertone of hurt, disappointment, being let down – what Cultivate could not be at any point. We’re going to build trust.

“I became consistent, holding monthly meetings. I created a structure here because with structure you’re safe. You believe in something. So Cultivate became an institution before it became a company. People have come and gone, and new people want to come in, which is exciting. I think now the members also have to decide on enrollment for the future.”

Following the research and developing Cultivate on paper, Asmal presented it to all the members she had enrolled thus far.

“We created a digital marketplace which can be viewed all over the world, and we’ve been very particular about how the stories were being told; we worked on that very closely,” she said.

That addresses visibility, and access to a global e-commerce platform. The physical market place in Salt River displays wines produced by Cultivate members as well as non-member black/brown producers. Moreover, there is storage availability with capacity for all the producers, and a tasting room with an on and off site consumption liquor licence so visitors can relax with a glass or a bottle there, as well as buy for home. The wine list includes tasting and pairing notes from each producer. A hot desk workspace is available for members to use for meetings or simply to spend time in the environment. It’s a place they can use for launches and events themselves, and there are also public events with music celebrating culture and heritage all infused with wine, said Asmal.

Cultivate provides valuable learning elements for its members in the form of a business incubator where they are taught the nuts and bolts of business that go beyond merely making wine: accounting, legal aspects, contracts and so on. “We teach them and if they already know, it heightens and enhances their skills,” said Asmal. A master class programme includes topics like the economics of South Africa, biodynamic winemaking, society, how the decisions they are making will impact farm workers, for instance, and where they buy their grapes.

“The brief for the design of this space was I wanted old, new, bespoke so you could get the layering of time,” said Asmal. “You can feel it. Symbolically, the table that was made for us, we said we’d make our own table and invite people rather than wait for invitations. Master classes reflect that symbolism. It’s very important to be part of the greater society – and other industries.”

Along with visibility, the marketplaces and the learning, the fourth interlinking mechanism is to create a shared production facility for the members, which is being developed.

“Then you are affecting the entire value chain. Some of the members will invest in that but we are also going to look for a mixture of funding. A portion of that shared facility will be Cultivate’s, the others will be the member brands; they will produce under their own steam and we will retail it for them. Cultivate will have its own label. It will become a training space, with protégé and mentorship programmes. To start from scratch we need R10 million so we’re looking for a space and a partner,” said Asmal.

As the founder, Asmal is the backbone and the visionary, but Cultivate now belongs to the collective, she said. “I feel we have to be democratic and I want to see from the members how they would like to see it structured moving forward.”

Wine producer and Simonsig brand ambassador Denzel Swarts said, “Cultivate Collective has created an amazing platform for like minded individuals within the wine space to come together and share knowledge and resources. It’s an ubuntu space. It is a launch pad for wine entrepreneurs to find their feet and grow.” Swarts added that through Cultivate he has learned the importance of positioning himself and brands in such a manner that one is able to compete, with the ability to rally resources for greater impact.

At Cultivate you can get Swarts’s The Infinite Sparkle Méthode Cape Classique 2019. “This wonderful style of wine making is fascinating, because the wine undergoes a second fermentation that creates millions of bubbles over 12 months by law in South Africa. I love the wine because it’s seen as a celebratory beverage, however it’s very versatile and can be enjoyed with various meals and occasions,” he said.

Merecia Smith is a wine analyst and laboratory supervisor who has been in the industry since 1998. “The Collective is a good idea because now our black winemakers and entrepreneurs in the wine industry will be recognised,” she said. “I feel privileged to be part of Cultivate where I learn from the master classes and meet new people in the wine industry.”

Smith’s work involves analysis services to the wine industry in the Stellenbosch area. “We analyse all wine samples according to the requirements given and the purpose is to give scientific information such as levels of acidity, alcohol and sugar that enables the winemakers to make informed decisions on whether they should make adjustments to the wine,” she explained. “For example, the test results will help them decide whether they should add more sulphur or whether the wine needs more filtration to achieve greater clarity. Tests of sugar, pH and total acidity on grapes also help our winemakers figure out when vineyards are ready for harvest.”

Chef’s Warehouse general manager and sommelier Lennox Nyengera said his has been an amazing journey and a lot of hard work. “Coming from Zimbabwe with no idea what wine tastes like, to learning how it is made, to be able to taste and evaluate wine is just fascinating. It’s an endless learning experience.

“I learnt about wine during the early stages of my hospitality career working as a bartender. It was then that I met Joakim Blackadder at the Roundhouse restaurant. He was one of the top sommeliers in the country at the time. Working closely with him, my interest in wine grew. I gained more knowledge when I decided to move and work in the wine lands. It was at a later stage that I decided to enrol for my WSET level 2 and am currently doing my level 3.”

The first time he tasted wine he didn’t know if he liked it or not, shared Nyengera. “It tasted different. The more I started understanding wine I realised it was more than just an alcoholic beverage; the wine production process from growing grapes to the end product is just amazing.”

When curating a wine list, Nyengera said it is important for him to showcase small independent producers. “I like wines that tell a story and have a true expression of the terroir. My goal is to give our guests a memorable experience and to represent the South African wine landscape.”

Nyengera loves sharing his love of wine with others. In addition to working at the Chefs Warehouse and wine bar in Cape Town city centre, he is doing scheduled group tours once or twice a month. “It’s season time now and it’s difficult to balance a full time work schedule and grow a business. I love taking my guests to Kunjani, Glenelly and Jordan, to name a few. The scenery and the wine complement each other and that’s what my clientele loves,” he said.

For more information and to meet the members and learn their stories, click here, and if you can, visit the physical space for in-depth wine conversations. DM/TGIFood

Follow Bianca on Instagram @biancaleecoleman

Ladles of Love has launched its annual Nourish Our Children campaign where it will be visiting Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres across the Cape Peninsula distributing cuddly Love Bears to little children in need and nutritious food to fill their tummies. If you would like to help Ladles of Love reach its goal of distributing 7,500 bears, visit www.ladlesoflove.org.za and donate R150.