It has been 10 months since the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found evidence implicating Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) senior managers in financial misconduct. According to the SIU findings, the money was misused in deep cleaning and sanitising contracts awarded during the coronavirus pandemic, as reported in Daily Maverick.

Among the implicated senior managers were the entity’s CEO, Helen Botes, CFO Imraan Bhamjee, supply chain manager Nandisa Zondo, senior supply chain manager Fitzgerald Ramaboea, special projects manager Gowrie Sunker, executive property manager Sthembiso Mntungwa and internal auditing boss Sipho Mzobe.

Yet, the officials have still not faced disciplinary action in line with the SIU recommendation. The chairperson of JPC, Moeketsi Rabodila, who was not named in the SIU report, has taken the fall for the implicated officials and was fired on Friday, 28 January with immediate effect.

The City of Johannesburg multi-party government fired Rabodila for failure to fulfil his fiduciary duties and failure to complete implementation of the recommendations of the SIU report to either exonerate or find against the affected officials.

“Following my recommendation, the multi-party government has therefore removed Mr Moeketsi Rabodila as chairperson of the board of directors of the City of Johannesburg Property Company with immediate effect,” said the MMC for Economic Development, Nkululeko Mbundu.

Instead of effecting the recommendations, the institution’s board instigated the reinstating of the two chiefs suspended in late 2020 as investigations into the alleged Covid-19 procurement irregularities gained momentum. In April 2021, Botes and Bhamjee were reinstated without facing any consequences after several referrals for disciplinary action, including a directive from the Mayoral Committee.

Mbundu said the JPC’s inaction on the SIU report was concerning.

“As the city’s head for this entity, I find this inaction reprehensible. As a taxpayer myself, it beggars belief why persons charged with the execution of specific fiduciary responsibilities would choose not to act when such a legitimate law enforcement authority recommends such.

“Such inaction in the face of growing mountains of evidence of misconduct is the reason why South Africans have increasingly lost faith in government and its elected leadership.”

ANC Johannesburg caucus leader Mpho Moerane told Daily Maverick: “The removal of the chairperson does not come as a surprise; what is surprising is that the board had the report since 29 March 2021 and did nothing.”

Rabodila has been replaced by Kuluwa Muthwa as interim board chair.

“Residents must rest assured that the interim chairperson has my full support and that of the multi-party government in the execution of her duties as she leads the board in the interim,” said Mbundu.

“A new board and new chairperson of the board shall be appointed in the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled to take place in February 2022.”

Mbundu has committed to strengthening oversight over all entities that fall within the ambit of his department.

He said: “Board members and chairpersons of boards must execute their fiduciary duties and mandate as per the prescripts of the requirements of good governance. Any alleged misconduct must be investigated accordingly.”

The SIU final report can be accessed on the Presidency’s website. DM